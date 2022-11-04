Of the many interesting stories that make up the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series title, Trey Mancini's might be the most heartwarming. The infielder/outfielder spent the first four years of his MLB career as one of the best players on some very bad Baltimore Orioles teams, and then his career was interrupted by a colon cancer diagnosis. After the Orioles announced he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO