Yardbarker

Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury

On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
NESN

Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros

Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Trey Mancini goes from cancer to title in 2 years

Of the many interesting stories that make up the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series title, Trey Mancini's might be the most heartwarming. The infielder/outfielder spent the first four years of his MLB career as one of the best players on some very bad Baltimore Orioles teams, and then his career was interrupted by a colon cancer diagnosis. After the Orioles announced he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

LCS and World Series MVPs in same postseason

Bumgarner pitched a shutout in the WC Game, allowed 3 runs over 2 starts in the NLCS, then started World Series G1 and G5 and tossed 68 relief pitches to hold a 1-run lead in G7. 1997 Marlins: Livan Hernandez. In G5 of a tied NLCS, Hernandez outdueled Greg Maddux...
houstonstringer_com

Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Park

After the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, fans took to the streets to celebrate the Houston Astros winning the world championship. Houston Astros fans of all ages celebrated in the streets outside Minute Maid Park. Drivers honked their horns, while their passengers (both kids and adults alike) screamed out the windows and sunroofs with excitement after learning the Astros had secured the 2022 World Series title.
HOUSTON, TX
