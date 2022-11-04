Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Click2Houston.com
Man who snagged Yordan Alvarez homerun ball got Astros World Series ticket the morning of the game
Jim Rice grew up in Houston. He’s been going to baseball games for close to 50 years. He never imagined he’d be holding the ball that led to the Houston Astros second world championship title. In the sixth inning of game 6, with the Astros trailing 1-0 to...
Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury
On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Guess Who’s Throwing Out the First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 6
This was an obvious choice…
KHOU
'He's such a legend, who (expletive) cares' | Kate Upton on Justin Verlander's elusive World Series win
HOUSTON — One of the storylines of this World Series was Astros’ ace Justin Verlander, and that elusive World Series win. For all that he’s accomplished in his career, this year's favorite to win the Cy Young Award and future Hall-of-Famer had never won a World Series game. That is, until this season.
Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring
"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Jim Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."
WATCH: Dusty Baker does beer luge after Astros' World Series win
The party is on in Houston. The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night to capture the franchise's second championship. And the best moment from the early celebration scenes at Minute Maid Park has to be 73-year-old Astros manager Dusty...
Click2Houston.com
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros
Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year
Mike Trout's outstanding season after an injury-shortened 2021 was not enough to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Justin Verlander.
tigerrag.com
Houston’s Bregman continues LSU’s championship legacy with World Series title
Third baseman Alex Bregman bolstered the list of former LSU players that have won World Series championships when the Houston Astros posted a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in Minute Maid Park. Bregman earned his second World Series ring with the Astros, who also defeated the Los Angeles...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
World Series 2022: Astros 1B Trey Mancini goes from cancer to title in 2 years
Of the many interesting stories that make up the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series title, Trey Mancini's might be the most heartwarming. The infielder/outfielder spent the first four years of his MLB career as one of the best players on some very bad Baltimore Orioles teams, and then his career was interrupted by a colon cancer diagnosis. After the Orioles announced he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy.
Houston Astros' Dome Will be Closed for World Series Game 6 vs. Phillies
The roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park Saturday night for game six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros lead the series 3-2 and can clinch their first World Series title since 2017 with a victory at home this weekend.
MLB
LCS and World Series MVPs in same postseason
Bumgarner pitched a shutout in the WC Game, allowed 3 runs over 2 starts in the NLCS, then started World Series G1 and G5 and tossed 68 relief pitches to hold a 1-run lead in G7. 1997 Marlins: Livan Hernandez. In G5 of a tied NLCS, Hernandez outdueled Greg Maddux...
First-Time Champions Headline Astros' Second World Series Crown
Only five players from the 2017 World Series title team were rostered by the Houston Astros in 2022.
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Park
After the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, fans took to the streets to celebrate the Houston Astros winning the world championship. Houston Astros fans of all ages celebrated in the streets outside Minute Maid Park. Drivers honked their horns, while their passengers (both kids and adults alike) screamed out the windows and sunroofs with excitement after learning the Astros had secured the 2022 World Series title.
247Sports
