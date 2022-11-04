Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Special Guy Day
For a workplace comedy, these people really don't seem to be working very much!. On Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 8, Timmy and Eliza get day drunk, while Carlos and Connie encourage Hannah to follow her dreams. Things are shifting for much of the Blockbuster staff, and a few storms may...
TV Fanatic
FBI Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Double Blind
Well, Nina's departure certainly could have been handled better. Instead, her behavior changed radically on FBI Season 5 Episode 6. With Maggie returning on FBI Season 5 Episode 7, it wasn't a surprise that Nina had to leave. After all, her tenure with the squad would always last just as long as Maggie's recovery from exposure to sarin gas.
TV Fanatic
Manifest Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Full Upright & Locked Position
Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions. Manifest Season 4 Episode 8 featured some killer twists, chilling encounters, and a big return fans have been waiting all season long for. We'll start with Angelina. She has more than one life at this stage, and her constantly popping back up is becoming...
TV Fanatic
Family Law Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Baby Off Board
The heartwrenching cases during National Adoption Month continue. Watching the prospective adoptive birth parents and the birth mom argue over Kirin's fate on Family Law Season 1 Episode 6 tugged at our heartstrings. This wasn't a typical adoption case either. Kirin was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, prompting Ajay...
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Court on the Street
Homeless people get a bad rap. They don't get taken seriously, they get forced out of their encampments, and people judge them all day long. Not on East New York Season 1 Episode 6. When a little boy disappeared from a homeless encampment, Regina didn't allow the case to get...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 Review: Flesh & Blood
This episode accomplished a tricky balancing act. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 effectively tackles a complex subject while being more humorous than usual. The case of the week also brought Deeks back to the most challenging period of his life. A couple of factors led Deeks to that...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 Review: Faith
Thanks for that one, Mercer. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 was the packed episode of this soon-to-conclude drama series, and that final line for Mercer set the tone for the last two episodes. If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Mercer has been an enigmatic character...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Angels Put in Hell by God
If there is one thing Lestat will have, it's the audacity. He's a walking contradiction, expecting loyalty and unconditional love from those he treats as lesser than and throwing a tantrum when anyone deigns to put him in his place. He's a brat, for lack of a better word, and he's been that way from the start.
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Release Date and Where You Can Stream It
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally here, and fans are hyped to see Ichigo Kurosaki and other Soul Reapers battle Yhwach and the powerful Quincy warriors known as the Sternritter. The anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's popular manga series is back after the original run concluded in March 2012, but there's one more arc (so far) that the anime hasn't fully adapted yet, and that's the Thousand-Year Blood War.
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Crossfire
Lucy Chen is a badass when she's undercover. We got more undercover Lucy on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, which made for an intense hour. The case managed to bring most of the characters together, which was interesting in and of itself. And we also got some forward movement...
TV Fanatic
Westworld Canceled After Four Seasons at HBO
It's game over for Westworld. HBO has canceled the fantasy drama after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cancellation comes almost three months following the airing of the fourth season finale. “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Review Week of 10-31-22: Ghosts of the Past Hanging Around
Halloween may be over, but there's still something evil in the air. No, it's not the Devil this time (hopefully not, anyway!) But it might as well be since Charlie's ghost encouraged Ava to be evil on Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. Charlie's ghost is one...
TV Fanatic
The Strong Women Of Dangerous Liaisons: Carice Van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho & Kosar Ali
Dangerous Liaisons, STARZ's racy new prequel series, features many strong, richly-varied women in a wealth of complex roles. The show is so highly anticipated that it's already been renewed for a second season. At a recent press event, we had the pleasure of speaking to three women whose characters are...
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Hits Shigeo With Major Betrayal
Mob Psycho 100 has kicked off the climax of the first major arc of the third and likely final season of the anime, and the series has really taken fans by surprise by making one of Shigeo Kageyama's closest allies a major villain with the newest episode! While Shigeo himself has been dealing with an internal crisis over what he should do in the future, the rest of his town has been slowly taken over by the roots of the "Divine Tree" that Shigeo had formed out of a broccoli at the end of the second season. Now it's all come to fruition.
Which TV Spin-Off Was Better Than The Original Series?
Someone has to say it — Suite Life on Deck was better than The Suite Life of Zack and Cody!
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: The Crown, Dangerous Liaisons, The Calling
Ho, ho, ho! If you didn't know it was Christmas season already, you sure will after this week!. The Crown Season 5 drops this week, The Handmaid's Tale season finale is upon us, and Prime Video premieres a bloody new series titled The English. Find out what we recommend you...
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
TV Fanatic
Aaron Carter Dies; Singer and Reality Star Was 34
Sad news out of Hollywood as it has been revealed that Aaron Carter has died. According to TMZ, the singer and reality star was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years old. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that reported a...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
