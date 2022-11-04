Mob Psycho 100 has kicked off the climax of the first major arc of the third and likely final season of the anime, and the series has really taken fans by surprise by making one of Shigeo Kageyama's closest allies a major villain with the newest episode! While Shigeo himself has been dealing with an internal crisis over what he should do in the future, the rest of his town has been slowly taken over by the roots of the "Divine Tree" that Shigeo had formed out of a broccoli at the end of the second season. Now it's all come to fruition.

1 DAY AGO