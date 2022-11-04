Read full article on original website
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 5
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5, an investigation was launched after protests against a controversial NYPD unit. Meanwhile, Danny and Baez formed an unlikely partnership with an informant in order to prevent a murder. Elsewhere, Eddie landed in hot water after she defied a direct order. Use the video...
Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Parental Control
The devastating lows, the caffeine-induced highs, the frustrations, the revelations -- it's inventory time, baby!. On Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 6, Timmy finally stands up to his parents, Connie stays up too late, and Eliza can't catch a break. Parental control is not just an issue for Timmy but for...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Review: Homefront
Excuse me while I wipe my eyes. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 started as a typical story, but Frank's ending speech got me. I'm with Frank -- the tradition of coming together for family meals with a side of tough conversations should never be lost. He had one of the most challenging weeks in his career, but his tribute to the Sunday dinner tradition almost made up for it.
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Billionaire film producer robbed of $11 million by a Georgia inmate from inside a maximum security prison
The inmate convinced Charles Schwab customer service that he was the media mogul from behind bars.
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Court on the Street
Homeless people get a bad rap. They don't get taken seriously, they get forced out of their encampments, and people judge them all day long. Not on East New York Season 1 Episode 6. When a little boy disappeared from a homeless encampment, Regina didn't allow the case to get...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Angels Put in Hell by God
If there is one thing Lestat will have, it's the audacity. He's a walking contradiction, expecting loyalty and unconditional love from those he treats as lesser than and throwing a tantrum when anyone deigns to put him in his place. He's a brat, for lack of a better word, and he's been that way from the start.
FBI Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Double Blind
Well, Nina's departure certainly could have been handled better. Instead, her behavior changed radically on FBI Season 5 Episode 6. With Maggie returning on FBI Season 5 Episode 7, it wasn't a surprise that Nina had to leave. After all, her tenure with the squad would always last just as long as Maggie's recovery from exposure to sarin gas.
Manifest Season 4 Episode 3 Review: High Flight
The beauty of the intricately constructed mysteries of Manifest is that they lead to even more questions. Manifest Season 4 Episode 3 answered some of our burning questions that paved the way for even more mystery. If you watch Manifest online, you already know that peacocks have been hinted at...
Dangerous Gangs, Organized Crime Problem
In America, organized crime and gangs have become increasingly dangerous. Young street gang members.Image by Augusto Ordóñez from Pixabay. According to the FBI, around 33,000 motorcycle, violent street, and prison gangs are criminally active in America today. Gangs participate in 13% of all murders in the United States. Every year, around 2,000 murders are gang-related.
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Crossfire
Lucy Chen is a badass when she's undercover. We got more undercover Lucy on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, which made for an intense hour. The case managed to bring most of the characters together, which was interesting in and of itself. And we also got some forward movement...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 Review: Faith
Thanks for that one, Mercer. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 was the packed episode of this soon-to-conclude drama series, and that final line for Mercer set the tone for the last two episodes. If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Mercer has been an enigmatic character...
Days of Our Lives Review Week of 10-31-22: Ghosts of the Past Hanging Around
Halloween may be over, but there's still something evil in the air. No, it's not the Devil this time (hopefully not, anyway!) But it might as well be since Charlie's ghost encouraged Ava to be evil on Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. Charlie's ghost is one...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 Review: Flesh & Blood
This episode accomplished a tricky balancing act. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 effectively tackles a complex subject while being more humorous than usual. The case of the week also brought Deeks back to the most challenging period of his life. A couple of factors led Deeks to that...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Aces and Eights
SEAL Team will never be the same again, and in hindsight, we should have seen it coming. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 said goodbye to Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, and it was a rollercoaster of emotions. Meeting Ben in the dead of night was never going to lead...
Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled: Franchise Creator Planning Spinoff & Movie
Netflix officially pulled the plug on Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons earlier this week. However, the franchise may not be dead yet. Winx franchise creator Iginio Straffi revealed this week that the Netflix cancellation "is for a bigger reason." “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement,...
What to Watch: The Crown, Dangerous Liaisons, The Calling
Ho, ho, ho! If you didn't know it was Christmas season already, you sure will after this week!. The Crown Season 5 drops this week, The Handmaid's Tale season finale is upon us, and Prime Video premieres a bloody new series titled The English. Find out what we recommend you...
Newark Shooting: Two Cops Shot From Rooftop By Suspect With Long Gun
"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted on Tuesday.
Gary Goldstein Talks Lights, Camera, Christmas, the Novelty of Novel Writing
Every couple of years, we catch up with screenwriter Gary Goldstein to talk about one of his Christmas movies. For 2022, Gary has written Lights, Camera, Christmas, which stars Kimberley Sustad as Kerry, an owner of a boutique who gets caught up with the filming of a holiday movie in her small town when she's unexpectedly asked to work as its costumer.
FBI locates suspect behind "broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI says it located a suspect hours after issuing a rare public warning of a "broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues. Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Meg Oliver on how federal authorities are responding to the rise in antisemitic incidents.
