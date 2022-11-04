This election season, more than ever, is an important time to make our voices heard as a community. In the midst of extremist political pressure and partisan debate, it can be easy to feel hopeless about our impact on government — which is why it is especially important to vote in local elections as well as national ones. At stake is the future of your city, your county and your state. Each vote genuinely makes a difference in the outcome of a given election. Every election season, the editorial board of The Daily Californian comes together to endorse one candidate for every open position in city and local races, and to advise a vote on city measures. Each selected candidate has been chosen for their commitment to the city and their constituents, as well as their responses to interviews with the editorial board. The following endorsements represent the majority opinion of the editorial board, as written by Sebastian Cahill, the head opinion editor.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO