H-E-B hosts the 26th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Your local grocery is looking to jump into the holiday season. H-E-B is hosting its 26th annual Feast of Sharing, allowing local residents to come together and share a festive meal. It is taking place today, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Financial Pavillion. The […]
H-E-B Feast of Sharing offers free food, live music and more
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holiday season quickly approaching, generosity is often a key factor for businesses and local communities. Various H-E-B grocery stores across Texas are organizing the annual 'Feast of Sharing' event, offering free food, live music, activities and more. "There'll be live music...there'll be games,...
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
San Angelo McNease Convention Center Closed til Mid January 2023
SAN ANGELO – The McNease Convention Center in San Angelo will be closed for renovations until late January 2023. According to information from the City of San Angelo Friday, the McNease Convention Center will be closed Nov. 7, 2022 to Jan. 23, 2023 as the building undergoes various improvements, including the replacement of the existing sewer line. The renovations will also include replacing tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional upgrades include window tinting, the replacement of LED lighting in the hallways and foyer, and landscaping. The City Council will still meet at the McNease…
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
San Angelo Has Appeared Often in Notable Movies and T.V.
San Angelo is a long way from Hollywood. Even so, our city has been mentioned in many famous movies and t.v. show. Likewise, San Angelo has been a filming location for more than a few notable films and t.v. shows. Not to mention for many years, the "Miss Wool of...
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
Kohl's Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest department store is officially open for business. As previously reported, Kohl's announced that they would be bringing a store to San Angelo in January of this year. This building would eventually be the staple to the new shopping center called the Shops at Sherwood. To find out other businesses going in the shopping center click here. After just a short 11 months of construction and training the store opened its doors on Nov. 4. According to the Kohl's public relations department, the 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized…
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response
SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter. Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
They Will Go Fast…Check Out The “Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal
Even though we have three open Mcdonald's locations in San Angelo with another on the way, it won't be enough for everyone to get the new "Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. The latest installment in the Marvel Studios' Black Panther series,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Mass Cattle Casualty Crash Closes Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX —A livestock trailer that appears to be hauling cattle has been involved in a horrific crash. Dead cattle are strewn all over the roadway and beside the roadway. Lone Star Beef is on the scene aiding in the recovery of the livestock. Outside you can hear the moans of cows as they are being carefully pulled from the wreckage.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
koxe.com
SAPD is still looking for man wanted for theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has reached out to the community looking for a man wanted for felony theft. SAPD first reached out to the community looking for Cozad on August 17, 2022, for Wanted Wednesday. Cozad is 29 years old and described as being 5’9” with brown hair and blue […]
Updates with SAISD November 3, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD. Dr. Dethloff talked about the proposed Sustainability Plan to reduce the number of SAISD elementary schools from 17 to 14. “Most elementary schools range from 500 to 600 students, ours range from 260 students to about 500 students.” […]
Tom Green County jail logs: November 3, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
How You Can Have A Nightmare With Eyes Open at Camp Williams
The butterflies are stirring in San Angelo. We're not just talking about the monarchs who are gently floating through town on their way to their Winter homes in Mexico. We are talking about the butterflies that churn in stomachs as opening night at one of San Angelo's scariest Halloween attractions is this Friday night.
