SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest department store is officially open for business. As previously reported, Kohl's announced that they would be bringing a store to San Angelo in January of this year. This building would eventually be the staple to the new shopping center called the Shops at Sherwood. To find out other businesses going in the shopping center click here. After just a short 11 months of construction and training the store opened its doors on Nov. 4. According to the Kohl's public relations department, the 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized…

