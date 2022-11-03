Read full article on original website
Salute to Veterans in Daviess County Planned for Sunday
A Salute to Veterans will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at the Daviess County Museum. There will be a parade at 4:00 P.M. with a Box Float Contest. Three age divisions will compete for cash prizes. Call (812) 617-5300 for more information.
Second Saturday of Voting Set for Tomorrow
Tomorrow is the second and final Saturday for early voting in Indiana. In Knox County, early voting will be available throughout the day in three locations. The main early vote center across from the Knox County Courthouse is open, along with two satellite early vote centers. Those are located at the firehouse in Bicknell, and the Blue Jeans Center in Monroe City. After tomorrow, Monday morning November 7th is the last time for early votes to be cast at the Vincennes early vote location across from the Courthouse.
Pride of the Green Finished 4th At State
The Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green finished 4th out of 10 bands in Class C at the ISSMA State Marching Band Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Band Director, Bill Marsh was proud of his band’s showing. Marsh also following the performance gave credit to his staff...
One Man Dead After U.S. 50 Accident in Knox County
A Wheatland man is dead following a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 50 and Robinson Road. The accident happened when a vehicle driven by 51 year-old Robert Horton collided with a second vehicle driven by 27 year-old Andrea Brown of Washington. Horton was moving from the median into the eastbound lane when his vehicle struck Brown’s.
Monday Closure Planned for SR 58 Near Westphalia
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 58 in Knox County is scheduled to be closed on Monday for a bridge replacement project. State Road 58 will be closed over Pollard ditch near Westphalia for the replacement of two bridges. The project is expected to be completed in early May of 2023, depending on the weather.
Wheatland Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Wheatland man died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Robert Horton of Wheatland was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Andrea Brown of Washington.
Washington Leaf Collection Starts November 15th
Leaf pickup in the City of Washington will begin on or about November 15th. Residents are reminded that leaves must be raked to the curb, not into the street area. The areas for pick up will be published in the Washington Times Herald. There will be two complete rounds made...
Windy Weather Caused Area Power Outages
The Windy Weather across the area Saturday caused several power outages for customers on both Duke Energy and on WIN Energy REMC. In Vincennes, over 2,000 customers on Duke Energy were off for about 90 minutes around 9:15 AM. That outage affected mainly the city’s downtown and south side area.
Wind Advisory Issued for Saturday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for today (Saturday) from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Counties in the advisory include Vigo, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, Greene, Knox, Daviess, Martin, and Lawrence. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. And be sure to secure outdoor...
Knox County Political Races Heat Up Ahead of Tuesday Election
A set of area party races is now set for the coming November general election. Among the Knox County races is for Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
LHS Pride of the Green 1 Day Away from State Finals Performance
The Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green will be the very first band to perform at tomorrow’s state marching band finals. The band takes to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium at 10:00 Saturday morning. The Pride of the Green qualified for the state finals from the Decatur Central semi-stated.
Man Arrested for Displaying Gun at Terre Haute Middle School Basketball Game
Terre Haute Police say they have arrested a man who displayed a gun in his waistband at a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. Police say 35-year-old Antonio Owens of Terre Haute displayed the weapon Thursday during an argument with another man. Owens left prior to the arrival of...
High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night
High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night. In class 1A, Providence knocked off Tecumseh 21-7. In Class 2A, Evansville Mater Dei knocked off North Posey 35-0 while Linton came back and knocked off Sullivan 33-24. In Class 3A, Southridge knocked off Heritage Hills 42-14 while Owen Valley got past Pike Central 56-9. In Class 4A, Evansville Memorial knocked off Boonville 33-14. In Class 5A, Castle beat Evansville North 28-18.
Several Girls Basketball Games are set for Today
South Knox travels to Eastern Greene. You can catch that game this evening on 105.7 FM WUZR. Vincennes Lincoln travels to Evansville Reitz. Vincennes Rivet travels to Evansville Harrison. You can catch that game this afternoon on 97.3, 97.7, and 1450 AM WAOV. Wood Memorial is at Springs Valley.
