miamiredhawks.com
RedHawks Fall in Second Match to Buffalo
OXFORD, Ohio— The RedHawks (6-20) fell in a three-set match to Buffalo (17-10), 21-25, 14-25, 18-25. Miami trailed 2-6 early in the first set. Kills from Allyson Severance, Brooke Jackson, and Gentry Warrick brought the score to 6-9. The Bulls then scored three in a row to extend their lead. Coming out of a RedHawk timeout, Jackson recorded four kills to spark the offense. This brought Miami within two points at a score of 13-15. A multitude of late kills from Severance brought Miami within one at 16-17 and 19-20. The Bulls ultimately finished the set with a 25-21 set win.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
WIVB
Section VI girls swimming champs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lockport senior Natalie Killion, Olean senior Megan Jackson, and Frontier’s relay team were double-winners at the Section VI girls swimming state championships qualifier. Killion won the the 100-yard backstroke in 55.03 seconds, and the 200 freestyle in 1:50.18. Jackson won 50 free in 23.78 and...
miamiredhawks.com
Miami Swim & Dive Tops Indiana State and Missouri State After Two-Day Meet
After two days of competition, the Miami University swimming and diving teams ended on top in their visit to Indiana State with Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 5. The women's team defeated Indiana 217-136 and Missouri 205-146, while the men's team bested Missouri 233-120. How It Happened:. Day two's swimming...
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
miamiredhawks.com
RedHawks Claim Fifth Consecutive MAC Tournament Championship with 3-1 Win Over App State
OXFORD, Ohio – On Saturday afternoon the Miami University field hockey team took down Appalachian State University 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship. The win advances the RedHawks to the NCAA Tournament. HOW IT HAPPENED:. With less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter, the RedHawks struck...
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Zeldin on Bills stadium deal on WBEN: "It's important to honor commitments that were made."
Rep Gov nominee Lee Zeldin clarified his remarks about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal that he criticized in a debate two weeks ago. “I have a lot of problems on how Gov Hochul handled the process, but it’s important to honor commitments that are made
Buffalo man charged in skating rink shooting identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males […]
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
A project that's made in the shade in Buffalo
It's a beautification project taking root in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood. The Tool Library hosting a community tree planting on Saturday.
Free admission weekend at Buffalo History Museum
It's the biggest history classroom in all of WNY, with kids getting to enjoy it in a special way. The Buffalo History Museum hosted back-to-back admission free days this weekend.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Four people shot on E. Amherst Street
One woman is in critical condition after four people were shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night.
Four shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting on East Amherst Street on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to an establishment on the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two […]
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
