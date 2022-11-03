ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Fall in Second Match to Buffalo

OXFORD, Ohio— The RedHawks (6-20) fell in a three-set match to Buffalo (17-10), 21-25, 14-25, 18-25. Miami trailed 2-6 early in the first set. Kills from Allyson Severance, Brooke Jackson, and Gentry Warrick brought the score to 6-9. The Bulls then scored three in a row to extend their lead. Coming out of a RedHawk timeout, Jackson recorded four kills to spark the offense. This brought Miami within two points at a score of 13-15. A multitude of late kills from Severance brought Miami within one at 16-17 and 19-20. The Bulls ultimately finished the set with a 25-21 set win.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Section VI girls swimming champs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lockport senior Natalie Killion, Olean senior Megan Jackson, and Frontier’s relay team were double-winners at the Section VI girls swimming state championships qualifier. Killion won the the 100-yard backstroke in 55.03 seconds, and the 200 freestyle in 1:50.18. Jackson won 50 free in 23.78 and...
LOCKPORT, NY
miamiredhawks.com

Miami Swim & Dive Tops Indiana State and Missouri State After Two-Day Meet

After two days of competition, the Miami University swimming and diving teams ended on top in their visit to Indiana State with Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 5. The women's team defeated Indiana 217-136 and Missouri 205-146, while the men's team bested Missouri 233-120. How It Happened:. Day two's swimming...
OXFORD, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece

Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged in skating rink shooting identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today

The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting on East Amherst Street on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to an establishment on the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY

