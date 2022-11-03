OXFORD, Ohio— The RedHawks (6-20) fell in a three-set match to Buffalo (17-10), 21-25, 14-25, 18-25. Miami trailed 2-6 early in the first set. Kills from Allyson Severance, Brooke Jackson, and Gentry Warrick brought the score to 6-9. The Bulls then scored three in a row to extend their lead. Coming out of a RedHawk timeout, Jackson recorded four kills to spark the offense. This brought Miami within two points at a score of 13-15. A multitude of late kills from Severance brought Miami within one at 16-17 and 19-20. The Bulls ultimately finished the set with a 25-21 set win.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO