Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.

2 DAYS AGO