Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
NJPW Announces Lineup For World Tag League 2022

The lineup if set for NJPW World Tag League 2022. NJPW announced that World Tag League 2022 will begin on November 21 and will conclude on December 4. Ten teams compete with the winning team earning a crack at the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation

With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Peter Avalon Discusses His Feud With Brandon Cutler, Says It Was All Written On The Fly

Peter Avalon talks his lengthy feud with Brandon Cutler. Throughout the first half of 2020, Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler tagged together on various episodes of AEW Dark. After losing multiple matches, Avalon and Cutler split and began to feud against each other, with the goal of one of them finally winning a match in All Elite Wrestling. Cutler would go on to defeat Avalon on the October 27 edition of Dark in a No Disqualification match, earning his first victory in the company.
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence

The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
Kristal Marshall: I Think Melina Personifies What A WWE Diva Is

Kristal Marshall says Melina personifies what a WWE Diva is. Marshall participated in the 2005 Raw Diva Search, and though she didn't win, she subsequently signed a deal with the company. She later joined SmackDown as a backstage correspondent and subsequently competed on the brand. Marshall was also involved in an on-screen storyline with Theodore Long, which culminated in their wedding, where Long had a heart attack as part of the angle. Meanwhile, Melina was one of the top stars of the WWE Divas Era; she is a former three-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion.
Nick Aldis Gives His Notice To The NWA, Will Enter 2023 As A Free Agent

Nick Aldis has announced that he is departing the NWA and is slated to be a free agent in January. Nick Aldis made the announcement on his career change on his Instagram for premium subscribers. Nick says he will start as a free agent in January 2023 and he will provide further information later about the details surrounding this decision and more information about what is next for his career.
Not All ROH Talent Being Used On AEW Are Signed To Deals

Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor, and has competed in ROH related angles is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live

Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals

The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
