Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Sightings In San Angelo Ahead of Santa’s Santa Fe Arrival
Personally, I'm ready for the holiday season. It just seems like this year has been hard. With rising prices and other difficulties, we could all use a moment to reflect on simpler times. I think some of my fondest memories are of Christmas with my mom and dad. I remember...
H-E-B Feast of Sharing offers free food, live music and more
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holiday season quickly approaching, generosity is often a key factor for businesses and local communities. Various H-E-B grocery stores across Texas are organizing the annual 'Feast of Sharing' event, offering free food, live music, activities and more. "There'll be live music...there'll be games,...
19th Annual Veterans Day Parade
Join Concho Valley Homepage for the 19th annual San Angelo Veterans Day Parade, streaming live.
Concho Kennel dog show returns to San Angelo in 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place […]
Forever Family: Audrey
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Audrey. She’s a teen full of personality and a compassionate heart. She wants to become a therapist and help people with disabilities. Audrey also loves art and reading books, especially mysteries, true crime, and romance novels. Her ideal forever family would provide plenty of individual attention, structure and encouragement […]
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
San Angelo Has Appeared Often in Notable Movies and T.V.
San Angelo is a long way from Hollywood. Even so, our city has been mentioned in many famous movies and t.v. show. Likewise, San Angelo has been a filming location for more than a few notable films and t.v. shows. Not to mention for many years, the "Miss Wool of...
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
cw39.com
Windy afternoon ahead of severe storms tonight
KIAH (CW39) – This afternoon will be a windy one across the state all in preps of the cold front passing through SE Texas tonight. A wind advisory is issued for San Angelo, Midland/ Odessa as winds will be gusting up to 50-55 mph. There are also isolated High Wind Warning across the western part of the state meaning that gusts can reach 60-70 mph at times.
BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response
SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter. Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
NWS: Wind Advisory Friday for Most of West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Wind Advisory for the Concho Valley from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. A strong cold front will move across the area dropping temperatures overnight Friday night. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph region wide behind the cold front could make driving high profile vehicles difficult. The gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects and create dusty conditions. Power lines could also be knocked down by fallen tree limbs causing sporadic power outages in the area. Winds…
They Will Go Fast…Check Out The “Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal
Even though we have three open Mcdonald's locations in San Angelo with another on the way, it won't be enough for everyone to get the new "Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. The latest installment in the Marvel Studios' Black Panther series,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Experiments Killing Mice Brings Heat on Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, TX – A formal complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has been filed against Angelo State University for three recent studies that kill and torture mice. According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, on Nov. 3, 2022, the group filed complaints on ASU and...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
This Thursday’s Downtown Stroll Has A Special Theme
The monthly Downtown Stroll in San Angelo is always a lot of fun and this Thursday, October 27th will offer you a special Downtown Stroll - Halloween Festival from 5 - 8 pm in Historic Downtown San Angelo. Everyone is encouraged to wear your Halloween costumes and bring your goodie...
SAPD is still looking for man wanted for theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has reached out to the community looking for a man wanted for felony theft. SAPD first reached out to the community looking for Cozad on August 17, 2022, for Wanted Wednesday. Cozad is 29 years old and described as being 5’9” with brown hair and blue […]
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Searching for Pickup & Driver Involved in Hit-and-run with a Cyclist
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday morning on Loop 306 at College Hills Blvd. According to information from the SAPD Wednesday, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Loop 306 Frontage and College Hills for a hit and run accident. Officers arrived on scene and located a male cyclist who had collided with the side of a white pickup truck at this intersection. The cyclist was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. This incident is still under investigation by…
Updates with SAISD November 3, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD. Dr. Dethloff talked about the proposed Sustainability Plan to reduce the number of SAISD elementary schools from 17 to 14. “Most elementary schools range from 500 to 600 students, ours range from 260 students to about 500 students.” […]
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0