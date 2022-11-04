The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.Brazil are expected to confirm their squad on Monday with Tite able to boast a plethora of exceptional attacking players, with the Selecao entering the tournament as favourites.Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White.Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below: Read More When will England’s squad be announced for the World Cup 2022?Gary Neville queries whether England can trust ‘rash’ Trent Alexander-Arnold at World CupRio Ferdinand: Players should not be going to World Cup fearing racist abuse

