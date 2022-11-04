ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Bleacher Report

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook today: 19 Points 10 Assists 3 Rebounds 2 Steals 1 Block 3/5 3PM https://t.co/Kg3xzybs6p. Entering this season, Donovan Mitchell’s career high was 26.4 PPG on 56.9 TS%. This season he’s averaging 31.4 PPG on 62.4 TS%. Leap taken. https://t.co/lDyrDNSTBE. 💀. LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo. @Lakers 2-7 is crazy...
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
