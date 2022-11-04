Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Nick Young Calls Out Three Lakers Players Because Of Russell Westbrook
Nick Young took a shot at the media for Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves starting over Russell Westbrook.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Kevin Durant's Ankle-Breaker Is Going VIRAL
Kevin Durant had an incredible move in Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic
Draymond Green is critical of himself, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson following the fourth consecutive loss for the Warriors.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem
Darvin Ham doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers is a problem after loss to the Utah Jazz.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record following the Lakers' loss to the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook today: 19 Points 10 Assists 3 Rebounds 2 Steals 1 Block 3/5 3PM https://t.co/Kg3xzybs6p. Entering this season, Donovan Mitchell’s career high was 26.4 PPG on 56.9 TS%. This season he’s averaging 31.4 PPG on 62.4 TS%. Leap taken. https://t.co/lDyrDNSTBE. 💀. LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo. @Lakers 2-7 is crazy...
Dwight Howard Wants to Join Golden State Warriors
Dwight Howards believes he would be a great fit with Steph Curry and the Warriors
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Lakers News: Good Vibes Come Screeching To A Halt As Jazz Beat Lakers, 130-116
L.A. actually shot well, but Utah's advantage in defense and rebounding won the night.
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Out vs Pelicans
The Warriors will be missing all of their core against the Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
