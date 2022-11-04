ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Titusville Herald

Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week

An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people are getting sick with the flu that schools are short on staff and unable to operate.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

