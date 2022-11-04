Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
Yardbarker
Nick Kyrgios shares hilarious conversation with Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic used to be players that you wouldn't voluntarily put in one room for five minutes, but things changed a lot this year. It all started when the 27-years-old Australian showed his support to Novak Djokovic, when he was being deported from Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season. Moreover, Nick Kyrgios recently showed that he wants to see his Wimbledon final opponent in Australia when he said:
SkySports
Nick Kyrgios apologises to Wimbledon fan he accused of being 'drunk out of her mind'
Nick Kyrgios has apologised to a fan he accused of being "drunk out of her mind" during his loss in this year's Wimbledon final. The outspoken tennis star complained to the umpire during his match against Novak Djokovic in July, saying that the fan had been talking to him during points.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs weighs in on Djokovic ATP Finals debate: "Not having Djokovic would have been dumb"
Rennae Stubbs praised the ATP for including the grand slam exception rule allowing Djokovic to play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing in the top 8. Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing the year in the top 8 rankings-wise and it's made possible due to the fact that he's a grand slam champion. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 to be able to play and he did just that.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
tennisuptodate.com
"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department
Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
tennisuptodate.com
Connors believes Nadal becoming a father has come at the right time: "He can enjoy his new baby and get through the next couple of months"
Jimmy Connors thinks that the fatherhood of Rafael Nadal has come at the right time so he can spend some time with him before focusing on the season. Rafael Nadal's son was born just as the tennis season is about to end and Jimmy Connors thinks it's a great thing for him. It will allow him to spend some time with him before he makes his way to Australia for the 2023 season:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not more of like the fairytale, Cinderella story" - Pegula understands why fans don't root for her due to background
Jessica Pegula is understanding that fans don't necessarily root for her due to her privileged background and wanting respect from her peers. Jessica Pegula never played for fans' adoration but rather to prove to herself that she can fulfil her dream and she certainly did. A true student of the game, Pegula fought her way to the top in spite of not being the most talented which earned the respect of her peers.
tennismajors.com
“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season
There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
tennisuptodate.com
Feliciano Lopez latest to hint at retirement: "Me sooner than later"
Feliciano Lopez could be ending his tennis career soon as the Spaniard hinted at it with a comment on Twitter. Lopez has been playing tennis professionally since 1998 and he's had a fairly decent career overall. This year hasn't been as good as he only won one match in sixteen tries however he did see some minor success playing doubles with an 11-5 win/loss ratio.
Comments / 0