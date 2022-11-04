ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Approach Tropical Gothclub with an open mind and you might just find it expanded

By Fraser Lewry
 3 days ago

Literal-minded listeners expecting the new project from Dean Fertita to sound like an unlikely alchemy of Jimmy Buffet and Bauhaus will be disappointed from the off, but approach Tropical Gothclub with an open mind and you may find it expanded further.

Standout track Double Blind – a deliciously trippy ramble through Flaming Lips territory via a detour into Pink Floyd 's Fearless – might loom head and shoulders above the rest, but there's plenty to get the serotonin spiking.

Where Is The Water twists and meanders hazily before shifting into gear with a riff from the Jack White school of thud, while opener Needles is excitable garage rock with a stiff, post-punk edge.

And over in the kaleidoscopic corner, Wheels Within Wheels flips merrily from one psychedelic landscape to the next and includes a wriggling organ solo that sounds as if it's being squeezed from a tube. All in all, it's quite the adventure.

