ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

"That's what we need, happiness": Folsom man brings hyped-up holiday spirit to ice rink

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEfLY_0iyHhyTz00

Folsom man brings hyped-up holiday spirit to ice rink 02:33

FOLSOM — Christmas came early to Folsom as a familiar face is bringing his all-out Christmas spirit to the ice rink.

"We've put in a lot. We actually have a brand new upgraded chiller this year that will keep the ice frozen so that it is that smooth flat surface," said 21-year-old Tyler Pepper.

You may remember Pepper when CBS13 introduced you to him two years ago when he drove his car around town with Santa on top of it and solar panels to support the lights he strung all around it. Then, last year, we showed you when he created a Christmas scene for his whole neighborhood with a snow machine and all.

Pepper decided to spread his Christmas spirit to downtown Folsom as the new general manager of the Folsom Ice Rink.

"Something from here I saw I could do is a big community thing out in the public, helping local businesses along Sutter street grow," he said.

They're already lining up the skates, the Zamboni is on standby and the ice rink piping is all laid out. This year's Folsom Ice Rink is expected to be bigger and better with fireside seating you can rent and make s'mores. You'll also notice it's now rectangular so it can host hockey events.

"I've been skating here since I was, before I can remember. Since I was 4 years old, I can remember saying, I want to work here," said Reese Lieuwen. "It brings so many people to Folsom and the neighborhoods, and it just brings so much Christmas cheer that we love to spread around."

Getting the skates ready to go as they're just waiting for the ice. It's one man's mission to spread holiday happiness coming together.

"It is a lot of work but it's so worth it in the end. It makes me happy, it makes the community happy and that's what we need, happiness," Pepper said.

The Folsom Ice Rink opens Friday, November 11, and will be open through mid-January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu

Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Protestors advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"What we've all been looking for": Rancho Cordova opens city's first-ever youth center

RANCHO CORDOVA — From basketball and outdoor recreation to arts and crafts and computer labs, the new Rancho Cordova Youth Center has something for just about every teen in town."They're going to get fed, they're going to get help with their homework," said Kimberly Key, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.It comes at a time when authorities across the region are reporting an increase in youth crime and violence, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy in North Highlands just last week."This is probably the strongest crime prevention program we have in our city. It's much easier to...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Fox40

White Party Casting

The All White Party – The Egyptian Experience benefiting the L for Lupus Community Foundation. The event features an Egyptian Market Place where guests can purchase art, clothing,. Henna tattoos, and event memorabilia. Guest will venture through sections each. displaying a unique décor inspired by the theme all leading...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

"We share and we educate": Resilient Stockton mother of 5 gives back to community through health bar

STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Two Festivals of Light shows are Saturday

International Dance Arts Collective's Festivals of Light will have two shows at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Del Oro High School. Organizers describe the shows as a fun, fast-paced, family friendly performance featuring cultural dance and music and from around the world. “Learn about holiday traditions of light from...
LOOMIS, CA
visityolo.com

Love Food? You'll Love Yolo County

Foodie. Epicurean. Gourmand. Gastronome. No matter what you call it, food connoisseurs the world over will find themselves in their happy place during a visit to Yolo County. With its acres upon acres of farmland, Yolo County is the agricultural heart of Northern California. Growers here produce every type of fruit, nut, and vegetable imaginable, not to mention wine grapes, honey, and olive oil.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento ice rink to open for the season Nov. 9

SACRAMENTO – The Downtown Sacramento ice rink is just a week away from opening. Officials announced the yearly tradition will be starting up again on Nov. 9 at 7th and K streets right next to the Golden 1 Center. Opening day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and admission reduced to just $2. General admission will be regularly $15 and $8 for children under 6. The ice rink will run through Jan. 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and will be open 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom community raises 220K for Twin Lakes Food Bank at annual gala

Reminded of the increasing need in the community, revelers at Twin Lakes Food Bank’s annual gala, hosted last Friday at Lakeside Church, surpassed previous fundraising records by giving more than $220,000 to help feed the hungry throughout the holiday season and into the new year. “With inflation and job...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Schedule is completely thrown off": Early morning Placer County super-commuters upset over route change to Bay Area

PLACER COUNTY -- An upsetting route change for early morning commuters in Placer County traveling to the Bay Area is causing riders to write a petition to the state to bring it back.The train many have relied on to get to work is now running at a later time. For people like Paul Sanftner, who took the route to get to work and organized the Save Train 527 coalition, a morning commute to work looks different than most. "I'm a super-commuter," said Sanftner. "I'm traveling 110 miles one way. It's a long day for me but at least I can make a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Storm coming: Light rain Saturday in Auburn will turn heavier late Sunday

Auburn received a mere sample size this week of a bigger storm that’s due to arrive later Sunday and hang around well into next week. Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain is forecast for the Auburn area Saturday evening and overnight, with “just a couple of inches” of snow at the highest elevations.
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Got something ripe for picking? American Pickers heading to California

“American Pickers” returns to California with plans to film in the Golden State in January 2023. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy