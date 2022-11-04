"That's what we need, happiness": Folsom man brings hyped-up holiday spirit to ice rink

Folsom man brings hyped-up holiday spirit to ice rink 02:33

FOLSOM — Christmas came early to Folsom as a familiar face is bringing his all-out Christmas spirit to the ice rink.

"We've put in a lot. We actually have a brand new upgraded chiller this year that will keep the ice frozen so that it is that smooth flat surface," said 21-year-old Tyler Pepper.

You may remember Pepper when CBS13 introduced you to him two years ago when he drove his car around town with Santa on top of it and solar panels to support the lights he strung all around it. Then, last year, we showed you when he created a Christmas scene for his whole neighborhood with a snow machine and all.

Pepper decided to spread his Christmas spirit to downtown Folsom as the new general manager of the Folsom Ice Rink.

"Something from here I saw I could do is a big community thing out in the public, helping local businesses along Sutter street grow," he said.

They're already lining up the skates, the Zamboni is on standby and the ice rink piping is all laid out. This year's Folsom Ice Rink is expected to be bigger and better with fireside seating you can rent and make s'mores. You'll also notice it's now rectangular so it can host hockey events.

"I've been skating here since I was, before I can remember. Since I was 4 years old, I can remember saying, I want to work here," said Reese Lieuwen. "It brings so many people to Folsom and the neighborhoods, and it just brings so much Christmas cheer that we love to spread around."

Getting the skates ready to go as they're just waiting for the ice. It's one man's mission to spread holiday happiness coming together.

"It is a lot of work but it's so worth it in the end. It makes me happy, it makes the community happy and that's what we need, happiness," Pepper said.

The Folsom Ice Rink opens Friday, November 11, and will be open through mid-January.