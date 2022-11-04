Nick Carter cried during a touching tribute to Aaron Carter at a Backstreet Boys concert, one day after his late brother’s death. The band played “No Place” during a Sunday show in London as photos of Nick and the “I Want Candy” singer played onscreen. The 42-year-old was visibly emotional, sobbing as A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough hugged him. As for Kevin Richardson, the musician spoke to the crowd. “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” he said. “Nick’s little brother,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO