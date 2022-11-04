Read full article on original website
Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5,290.58 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4,579.79 per share. * Revenue rose 9% to $76.93 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $77.68 billion. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1,832.00. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had risen by 5.5% this quarter and lost 4.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.69 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $521,284.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.58 thousand 5.29 thousand Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 thousand Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 thousand Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 thousand Beat.
Precision BioSciences Inc expected to post a loss of 26 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision BioSciences Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Durham North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 75.2% decrease in revenue to $5.969 million from $24.04 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc is for a loss of 26 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision BioSciences Inc is $8, above its last closing price of $1.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.41 -0.46 Missed -11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.53 -0.54 -0.46 Beat 15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.58 -0.47 -0.52 Missed -9.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.59 -0.19 Beat 67.9 Jun. -0.38 -0.44 0.36 Beat 181 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.52 -0.50 -0.33 Beat 33.6 Dec. 31 2020 -0.02 -0.11 -0.44 Missed -304.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.67 -0.66 -0.50 Beat 24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:27 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Knowbe4 Inc expected to post earnings of 4cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Knowbe4 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Clearwater Florida-based company is expected to report a 33.7% increase in revenue to $85.692 million from $64.09 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $85.00 million and $86.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Knowbe4 Inc is for earnings of 4 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Knowbe4 Inc is $24.9, above its last closing price of $24.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.02 0.07 Beat 222.1 Mar. 31 2022 0.03 0.02 0.04 Beat 75.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.01 0.07 Beat 400 Sep. 30 2021 0.01 0.00 0.01 Beat 281.7 Jun. -0.02 -0.02 0.02 Beat 200 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.02 0.03 Beat 280 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:42 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Dye & Durham Ltd expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Dye & Durham Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 12.5% increase in revenue to C$126.686 million from C$112.62 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Dye & Durham Ltd is for a loss of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Dye & Durham Ltd is C$31, above its last closing price of C$14.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 -0.05 Missed -130.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.09 0.08 -0.45 Missed -700 Dec. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.21 0.18 Missed -15.3 Jun. 0.18 0.19 0.09 Missed -51.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.08 0.08 -0.16 Missed -292 Dec. 31 2020 0.04 0.04 -0.41 Missed -1,218 .1 Sep. 30 2020 0.06 0.08 -0.37 Missed -582.6 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
BRIEF-O2Micro Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
* O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LTD - 2022 Q3 REVENUE WAS $18.2 MILLION. * O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LTD - EXPECTS Q4 2022 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $16.0 MILLION TO $19.0 MILLION. * O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LTD - QTRLY REVENUE WAS DOWN 33.4% FROM SAME QUARTER IN PREVIOUS YEAR. * O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LTD...
F-Star Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 79 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* F-Star Therapeutics Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * The Cambridge United Kingdom-based company is expected to report a 96.0% decrease in revenue to $30 thousand from $751 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 79 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $5.16. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.59 -0.58 -0.88 Missed -50.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.69 -0.67 -0.57 Beat 15.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.31 -0.11 0.48 Beat 525.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.58 -0.52 Beat 11 Jun. -0.74 -0.74 -0.89 Missed -19.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.03 -1.16 -1.08 Beat 7.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.63 -0.64 -2.10 Missed -226.4 Sep. 30 2020 -1.00 -1.00 -1.24 Missed -24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
Absolute Software Corp expected to post a loss of 10 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Absolute Software Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 27.0% increase in revenue to $55.559 million from $43.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Absolute Software Corp is for a loss of 10 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Absolute Software Corp is $12.85, below its last closing price of C$14.67. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 0.05 0.05 -0.15 Missed -421.4 Jun. 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Missed -314.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.22 0.18 0.04 Missed -78.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.04 0.04 Met 14.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.09 0.07 0.06 Missed -17.2 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 00:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Quaker Houghton Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47, REVENUE VIEW $488.3 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Vaxcyte Inc <PCVX.O>: A loss of 84 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 02:53 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Vaxcyte Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -86 cents to a loss of -80 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -80 cents to a low of -86 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is not available. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $56. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -84 cents per share implies a loss of 64.05 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -51 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.69 -0.80 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.63 -0.68 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.56 -0.55 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.55 -0.51 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 02:53 a.m..
BRIEF-Koppers Holdings Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.91
* SEES FY 2022 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $4.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Volatility In Markets Decreases Following US Jobs Report
U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, ending a four-session losing streak following the release of jobs report. The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate came in at 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September.
IPO corner: 5 ASX listings scheduled for November
Many companies have gone public in the past few months. But the number of listings has been lower compared to the corresponding period last year. Several companies have registered their initial public offerings on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in the past few months despite stock market volatility, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions. However, fewer companies have registered the listing date with the exchange compared with the number for the corresponding period in 2021, as of 30 June 2022. “At this stage, it seems unlikely that the IPO market in 2022 will come anywhere near the amount raised or the number of listings that we saw last year,” said Marcus Ohm, the author of the HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch Australia mid-year report.
US Stocks Show Optimism Heading Into Midterms Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally — Apple, Meta, Palantir In Focus Today
U.S. index futures were all in the green on Monday morning, indicating that Wall Street may start the week on a moderately positive note. Monday’s economic calendar is light and doesn’t boast of any major market-moving data or reports. Traders could show apprehension ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the consumer price inflation report due on Thursday.
