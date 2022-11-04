Read full article on original website
Related
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to […]
kalkinemedia.com
Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc's new CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the social media platform's mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate. A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the...
kalkinemedia.com
Twitter impersonators will be suspended permanently, Musk says
(Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Sunday Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning. In a separate tweet, Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be...
Thinking of joining Mastodon? Here's what to expect
Mastodon might sound like the title of a killer-shark movie but it’s actually the name of Twitter’s hot new social media rival.Well, actually, “new” isn’t quite accurate – it’s actually been around for six years – but the platform is now seeing an unprecedented influx of users, and it has Elon Musk to thank for that.The Tesla founder’s controversial takeover of Twitter has sent formerly-committed tweeters running for the hills and seeking a new outlet for their public musings, memes and diatribes.Enter: Mastodon, a social network with a similar MO to its blue bird-stamped rival but with plenty of differences...
Comments / 0