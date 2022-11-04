Read full article on original website
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Icahn Enterprises LP <IEP.O>: Losses of 37 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Icahn Enterprises LP in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported losses of -37 cents per share, 18 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.77 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the oil & gas refining and marketing peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.34 billion from $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.07 -0.41 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.13 1.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.13 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.11 -0.55 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Marchex Inc <MCHX.O>: Losses of 1 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 02:47 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Marchex Inc in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -1 cents per share an identical amount to that earned in the same quarter last year. Losses of -1 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $13.20 million, which is lower than the estimated $13.5 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the advertising & marketing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $13.2 million from $13.7 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.01 -0.01 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.02 -0.01 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 02:47 a.m.
Uphealth Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Uphealth Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * The Delray Beach Florida-based company is expected to report a 3.5% decrease in revenue to $47.377 million from $49.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Uphealth Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Uphealth Inc is $3, above its last closing price of $0.50. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 62.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.17 -0.10 Beat 42.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.17 -0.17 -0.29 Missed -67.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -40 Jun. -0.11 -0.11 -0.38 Missed -256.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.35 Missed -483.3 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 15:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Five9 Inc expected to post earnings of 35cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Five9 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The San Ramon California-based company is expected to report a 26.4% increase in revenue to $195.1 million from $154.33 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 10 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue of $198.000 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Five9 Inc is for earnings of 35 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 10 2022, for the period ended September 30, was about USD0.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Five9 Inc is $110, above its last closing price of $53.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.18 0.34 Beat 90 Mar. 31 2022 0.14 0.13 0.22 Beat 63.3 Dec. 31 2021 0.37 0.36 0.42 Beat 15.2 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.23 0.28 Beat 21.9 Jun. 0.14 0.14 0.23 Beat 65.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.13 0.13 0.23 Beat 75.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.23 0.23 0.34 Beat 47.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.18 0.18 0.27 Beat 51.9 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKb>: Profits of $3.53 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.53 per share, 66 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.87. Profits of $2.67 per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.15 to $2.96 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.67 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is higher than the estimated $76.91 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 3.33 4.21 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.80 3.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.88 3.27 Beat Sep. 30 2021 2.99 2.87 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:55 p.m.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
Absolute Software Corp expected to post a loss of 10 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Absolute Software Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 27.0% increase in revenue to $55.559 million from $43.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Absolute Software Corp is for a loss of 10 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Absolute Software Corp is $12.85, below its last closing price of C$14.67. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 0.05 0.05 -0.15 Missed -421.4 Jun. 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Missed -314.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.22 0.18 0.04 Missed -78.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.04 0.04 Met 14.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.09 0.07 0.06 Missed -17.2 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 00:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
PayPal Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* PayPal Holdings Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of thirty six analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 96 cents per share. * Revenue rose 10.7% to $6.85 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $6.82 billion. * PayPal Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.15. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * PayPal Holdings Inc shares had fallen by 7.7% this quarter and lost 57.9% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.33 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.96 1.08 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>: A loss of 11 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 06:32 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Oncolytics Biotech Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -11 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -12 cents to a loss of -10 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -11 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -10 cents to a low of -12 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $8. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the C$0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -11 cents per share implies a loss of 21.92 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.09 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.12 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.14 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 06:32 p.m..
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Quaker Houghton Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47, REVENUE VIEW $488.3 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Achilles Therapeutics PLC expected to post a loss of 55 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Achilles Therapeutics PLC is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is for a loss of 55 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is $14.5, above its last closing price of $1.94. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.57 -0.56 -0.44 Beat 21.1 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.50 -0.45 Beat 10.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.38 -0.41 -0.45 Missed -10.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.48 -0.48 -0.34 Beat 29.5 Jun. -0.52 -0.49 -0.45 Beat 8.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.45 -3.25 -8.38 Missed -157.8 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:31 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Absolute Software Corp <ABST.TO>: A loss of 10 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:51 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Absolute Software Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $13.52. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $55.56 million from $43.75 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a gain of 35.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -15 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.05 -0.15 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:51 a.m..
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-O2Micro Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
* O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LTD - 2022 Q3 REVENUE WAS $18.2 MILLION. * O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LTD - EXPECTS Q4 2022 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $16.0 MILLION TO $19.0 MILLION. * O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LTD - QTRLY REVENUE WAS DOWN 33.4% FROM SAME QUARTER IN PREVIOUS YEAR.
BRIEF-Koppers Holdings Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.91
* SEES FY 2022 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $4.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Philip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 bln Swedish Match takeover -FT
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to back Philip Morris International Inc's $15.7 billion offer for Swedish Match AB, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )
