ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse.

Given a chance to speak and take responsibility, Cynthia Abcug, 53, instead said she was glad her son was doing well and asked District Judge Patricia Herron to give her probation so she could continue getting therapy, working and studying for a law degree.

That drew a strong rebuke from Herron. who said Abcug still sees herself as a victim and could pose a danger again because of that mindset.

“I don’t hear a single word from you on the impact you had on the foster family by putting that plan in place,” said Herron, noting that the lack of accountablity could be because of legal appeals she is pursuing.

Herron added that she did not find Abcug’s testimony at the August trial credible. In her testimony, Abcug denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse — allegedly lying about him having seizures and other health problems in order to trick doctors into providing unnecessary care.

A jury convicted her of misdemeanor child abuse because of those allegations as well as conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.

Prosecutors said the boy, now 10, hasn’t experienced any serious health problems since being taken away from Abcug.

The boy’s foster mother, Julia Plotke, said the boy will be dealing with the trauma caused by how he was treated for the rest of his life. In addition, after authorities were tipped off to the plot, police escorted her to pick up the boy and her other children at school and they had to stay in a hotel for weeks, she said.

“I don’t think 60 days will come close to dealing with what we have to deal with,” said Plotke, who added that she believes the risk to her family continues.

Herron called baseless a previous claim by Abcug that social workers were getting millions of dollars to take children from their homes and that the child welfare system was “broken.” She said the truth was they were trying to help Abcug’s son.

Herron said she wanted to sentence Abcug to prison but decided against it because it might actually lead to her getting released faster and without strict conditions of supervision once she is out since the kidnapping plot, which wasn’t carried out, isn’t considered a violent crime.

If Abcug fails to show up to start her jail term next week or complete her probation, Herron’s sentence would then allow Abcug to be sent to prison.

During trial, Abcug testified that after her son was removed in May 2019 she was extremely anxious and reached out on social media for help in getting her son back. She told jurors she ended up meeting members of a group that said it was working on reforming the family court system and offered to help her get her son back legally. She said it turned out to be a scam with members interested in stealing money raised online to help parents who had lost custody of their children.

She did not describe the group as being involved with QAnon but said she heard references to the conspiracy theory by people she met through her activism online.

Many QAnon supporters believe former President Donald Trump was fighting enemies in the so-called deep state to expose a group of satanic, cannibalistic child molesters they believe secretly runs the globe.

The conspiracy theory was not a main issue in the trial, which focused more on detailed testimony from medical providers and educators about Abcug son’s medical history.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend Angela Clay, 29, and her two daughters, Latoya, 9, and Lakeisha, 6. Prosecutors said Black was in a jealous rage when he shot the three at their home. At the time, Black was on work release while serving time for shooting and wounding Clay’s estranged husband. Black previously sought to prove he was intellectually disabled in 2004, but that claim was rejected at the state and federal court level. Since then, other cases in both state and federal court have led to more finely tuned criteria for determining intellectual disability. Tennessee enacted a new law last year stating clearly that no defendant with an intellectual disability at the time of their crime can be executed. The law is retroactive, but with a catch. A defendant cannot file a new disability claim “if the issue of whether the defendant has an intellectual disability has been previously adjudicated on the merits.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. It’s still unclear what was in the envelope. Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member

Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
FOX59

Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
COLUMBUS, IN
930 AM KMPT

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes

Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Daily Advocate

Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment

GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
UNION CITY, IN
The Associated Press

Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office aide to Mike Pence, shifted his stances on early and mail-in voting issues, faced allegations that he possibly committed voter fraud and avoided taking part in forums or debates with Democratic candidate Destiny Wells during the fall campaign for the secretary of state office. Morales won the Republican nomination over current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan in the June party convention — even though he left low-level jobs in that office in 2009 and 2011 after being written up for poor work performance. He wrote an online column earlier this year in which he called the 2020 election a “scam” while pointing to unfounded claims former President Donald Trump and his allies have made about other states. Wells, a lawyer and Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, argued Morales was “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on improving Indiana’s troubles with low voter turnout.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday night, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance. Trump explained that he wanted “nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” even after he had sparked a frantic effort to hold him off after he had told people he was considering officially launching his next campaign Monday night at the rally. Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to seek another term, saying in recent days that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be formalizing his intentions “very, very soon.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy