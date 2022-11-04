Read full article on original website
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
Why Waikiki Beach is chronically eroding
During a study from 2018 to 2020, a research team led by Climate Resilience Collaborative, Geospatial Analyst Anna Mikkelsen, conducted weekly surveys at the beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
getnews.info
Hawaiian Romance Series written by global adventurer and Hawaii resident, CJ Johnson
Local author CJ Johnson finds inspiration for his romance stories in Waikiki Beach where he meets tourists from around the world. Take a stroll through Waikiki Beach on any morning and you’ll see the author wearing a wide-brimmed hat and aloha shirt sitting in the window of Honolulu Coffee in the historic Moana-Surfrider Hotel. He sips a cappuccino and espresso combination as he writes inspiring love stories, stopping to meet visitors and add personal messages to his novels they have bought.
KITV.com
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
New Waikiki noise code allows residents to sleep easy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki residents will be sleeping a lot easier soon thanks to a Bill 43 approved by the Honolulu City Council. The ordinance puts a cap on how loud sound systems used by street performers can be during evening hours. Kathryn Henski, Waikiki Neighborhood Board member and resident said it is a miracle […]
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Slight uptick in showers to close weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will prevail during the next 7 days. Rather dry conditions will prevail tonight, followed by a return of typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover Sunday through late next week. A nearby upper level low will produce areas […]
Hawaii-based Marine: ‘I saw the wave sweep her off’
A Marine Corps Base Hawaii Corporal received the highest non-combat award for heroism for saving the life of a woman who was swept off of a cliff and into the ocean.
2 HECO employees burned from electrical explosion
On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 9:13 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and HFD responded to a "suspicious circumstance" in Kalihi.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
KITV.com
Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
rhsnationalist.com
Honolulu’s Largest Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption
Since its last eruption in 1984, the volcano Mauna Loa has stayed a quiet photo backdrop until recently. On October 27, 2022, scientists recorded a spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Hawaii officials have been warning people, telling them to prepare for anything that might happen. “Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that you live on the slopes of Mauna Loa. There’s a potential for some kind of lava disaster,” explained Talmadge Mango, the administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defence. The earthquakes could go on for a while before any eruption could happen. Scientists are unsure if or when Mauna Loa erupt, but they’re hopeful of no eruption happening whatsoever.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
Saipan Tribune
USCG’s Midgett is home after deployment to Western Pacific
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett and crew returned to its homeport in Honolulu last Monday, following an 83-day, 16,000 nautical-mile deployment to the Western Pacific. The Midgett and crew departed Honolulu in August to the Western Pacific to operate under the tactical control of U.S. Navy 7th Fleet to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
KITV.com
Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors
HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
Aloha Authentic – Who is Queen Emma?
HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways. But, when was the last time you paid attention to their given names? Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did? Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names, and […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
