Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Senior dogs flown from California to Oregon in search of new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
nbc16.com
"Voting is something Oregonians take pride in:" Oregon hits 3 million registered voters
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan commented on the occasion in a press release that morning. “Oregonians are voters. Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats in Oregon...
nbc16.com
Nevada Democratic field organizer says Hispanics 'don't like gay people,' undercover video shows
WASHINGTON (TND) — An employee for Nevada Democratic Victory, an organization working to elect Democrats in Nevada, was exposed by Project Veritas making racially charged generalizations about Hispanics, implying their alleged sexism and homophobia pushes them to vote for Republican candidates. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe spoke to The...
nbc16.com
Five local teams playing for OSAA State Volleyball Championships Saturday
After an exciting round of quarterfinals and semifinals, there are five high school volleyball teams across Western Oregon playing for OSAA state championships on Saturday. #3 SHELDON VS. #1 JESUIT – SATURDAY - 6 P.M. The Irish have reached the state championship game for the first time in school...
Comments / 0