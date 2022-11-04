Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Holmes Channels Roaring ’20s in Caged Crystal-fringed Jonathan Simkhai Gown at CFDA Awards
Katie Holmes arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a dazzling ensemble. Holmes walked the red carpet alongside designer Jonathan Simkhai, who she looked to for her dress. She wore the Baikal crystal cage mesh midi dress from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, which incorporated a crystal-fringed hem. More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai Resort 2023 Holmes coordinated with a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals and Cloud clutch, a bangle, drop earrings and a nose ring. For her makeup, the actress kept it classic with a...
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with a pair of pointed-toe pumps and accessorized her look with a pair of gemstone stud earrings and a ring.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsMugler Spring 2022Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music Awards For makeup, she went for an approachable evening look, including a honey brown...
‘From Scratch’: Zoe Saldaña Has a Special Connection to the Show
'From Scratch' is one of the most stunning series on Netflix and Zoe Saldaña has a special connection to the show.
Jimmy Kimmel announced as host of the 95th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is bringing his late-night antics to prime-time as host of the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Comments / 0