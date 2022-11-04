Read full article on original website
Republican voters cast more ballots than Democrats in Miami-Dade County during the early-voting period that ended Sunday evening, yet another sign that the GOP may claim Florida’s most populous county for the first time in two decades during Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington
