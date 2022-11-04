Read full article on original website
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in October 2022
October ended fairly positively for the stock market, which benefited from upbeat quarterly earnings from many major companies. This was followed by sharp pullbacks in August and September. However, few large companies included concerning trends in their outlooks, leading to a nagging worry at the back of everyone’s minds that...
$10K to $100K in 10 Years? Use TipRanks to Build Your Own ETF
10x returns are tough to achieve if we’re depending on fee-bearing funds with little to no flexibility. Yet, a do-it-yourself approach and a long-term time horizon can make miracles happen with a mere $10,000 on hand. Using TipRanks’ data, you can be a do-it-yourself investor and build your own...
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
Microsoft stock is sinking alongside the broader basket of tech stocks. Though not even the cloud is immune to a recession, MSFT stock seems far too cheap to ignore for analysts and investors, given its robust long-term growth prospects. After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)...
Investment expert Anthony Saglimbene says value stocks in these shockproof sectors could help protect your portfolio
Markets were volatile again last week, rocked by the Fed’s latest rate hike and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. For investors, the immediate result means trying to cope with an uncertain economic climate and an unpredictable market. Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist of the trillion-dollar asset manager Ameriprise, has cast his eye on the situation, and is ready with advice on how investors can succeed.
PayPal price target lowered to $100 from $130 at Wedbush
Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri lowered the firm’s price target on PayPal to $100 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. PayPal delivered better than expected Q3 results, while resetting Q4/CY22 guidance on macro headwinds, Katri tells investors in a research note. See today’s best-performing stocks on...
ZoomInfo Technologies put volume heavy and directionally bearish
Bearish flow noted in ZoomInfo Technologies with 3,746 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Nov-22 30 puts and Jun-23 22.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.71, while ATM IV is up nearly 4 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 14th.
3 Chinese Stocks for Contrarian Investors Only
Generally speaking, Beijing’s consolidation of power under President Xi Jinping poses major concerns for Chinese stocks. Therefore, the bottom might not be in yet for this sector. Nevertheless, three tickers – NTES, ZTO, and VIPS – might offer a compelling speculative gamble. With the major global indices...
Chinese Internet Stocks: Is the Risk Worth the Reward?
Chinese internet stocks have continued to sink further into the abyss. As regulatory risks grow and investor sentiment implodes to the next level, China’s top stocks may finally be worth the risk for those willing to stick it out over the long run. Chinese stocks have been falling practically...
Appian Tanks on Mixed Q3; Guidance Disappoints
Shares of automation platform provider Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are tanking in the pre-market session today on its third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 27.6% year-over-year to $117.9 million, outperforming estimates by ~$1.8 million. Net loss per share at $0.43 though, came in wider than estimates by $0.20. During the quarter, while cloud subscription...
Funko Stock in a Funk After Big Q3 Earnings Miss
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) were hammered in morning trading on Friday after the pop culture lifestyle brand reported that its net income fell 39.3% year-over-year to $11.1 million in Q3. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.28 per share versus $0.39 in the same quarter last year widely missing Street estimates of $0.50.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock: Chipping Away Investors’ Wealth
Intel stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. The ongoing challenges don’t appear to indicate a recovery in the foreseeable future. While patience pays in the stock market, this hasn’t been the case for the shareholders of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). For instance, if you have been holding INTC stock for about five years (a considerable investment horizon), you are probably sitting on a loss of about 41%.
Notable open interest changes for November 4th
Thursday’s total option volume of 44.7 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.70 million calls and 3.76 million puts. Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), PayPal (PYPL) and Tesla (TSLA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 61k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 15 calls, 54k CarGurus (CARG) Nov-22 8 calls, 54k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 13.5 calls, 48k Nikola (NKLA) Nov-22 2.5 puts and 32k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 14 calls.
Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside
Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6.6% annually.
Illumina price target raised to $350 from $327 at Cowen
Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised the firm’s price target on Illumina to $350 from $327 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst said the strong NovaSeq X 2023 outlook more than offsets the weak 4Q guidance. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Skyworks price target lowered to $90 from $125 at BofA
BofA analyst Vivek Arya lowered the firm’s price target on Skyworks to $90 from $125 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares following the company’s "slight" fiscal Q4 beat and weak Q1 outlook due to the impacts from broad consumer weakness and ongoing inventory corrections. While positive near-term, iPhone unit production and demand risk continues to rise and Skyworks could see more pronounced headwinds later in the consumer cycle compared to peers with difficult comps ahead, Arya tells investors.
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
Unusually active option classes on open November 4th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Tapestry (TPR), ViewRay (VRAY), Trip.com (TCOM), Ford (F), Canopy Growth (CGC), fuboTV (FUBO), KraneShares China Internet (KWEB), ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures (UVXY), Li Auto (LI), and Roku (ROKU). See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Buffett’s Berkshire Reported a Loss in Q3; But Does It Really Matter?
Berkshire Hathaway reported a net loss in Q3 due to the decline in the value of its investments. However, Berkshire stock has outperformed the benchmark index in 2022. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) delivered a loss in Q3 as the volatility in the stock market weighed on the company’s equity investments. However, investors shouldn’t focus on Berkshire’s net loss, as this is due to the unrealized losses arising from the change in market prices of its investments in equity securities. Instead, investors should keep an eye on its operating income, which is growing and supporting its stock price.
