A Maryland State Police helicopter crew performed an aerial rescue in Frederick Maryland to save an injured hiker Saturday afternoon, police said. State Police helicopter Trooper 3 responded at 2:30 p.m. to 911 calls from Sugarloaf Mountain, where they found an injured hiker that had been suffering a medical emergency near the summit of the mountain for approximately an hour. As the aerial crew made their way to the scene, emergency crews were able to locate the injured hiker on the grounds, according to a release.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO