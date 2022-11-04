Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
MLB
Hot Stove FAQ: How will Cards replace Yadi?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the World Series draws closer to a conclusion, it’s time to look ahead to the pertinent issues facing the Cardinals this offseason. Here is a handy FAQ to prepare you for MLB’s Hot Stove season:
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
One milestone remains for Dusty: 'Yeah, it matters'
HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker had come to terms with the fact his baseball career was probably over when the Nationals didn’t bring him back as manager after the 2017 season. He likely wasn’t going to get 2,000 wins or win a World Series as a manager, which were the only two accomplishments missing from his resume following 22 years of managing.
MLB
Pirates' Priester finishing strong in AFL
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Just hours before Quinn Priester toed the rubber for his sixth start with Surprise, he was named to the Fall Stars Game roster. The highest-ranked pitcher on hand for the fall circuit per MLB Pipeline (No. 44 overall), the achievement is a cherry on top of a season that saw the 2019 first-rounder climb as high as Triple-A, leaving him knocking on the PNC Park gates.
MLB
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Suárez ready for any role with WS on the line
PHILADELPHIA -- In a perfect world, the Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series and Ranger Suárez on Sunday in an if-necessary Game 7. But needing to win consecutive games in Houston to claim the franchise's first World Series title since 2008, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson knows he may need to improvise.
MLB
Framber brings calm demeanor into crucial Game 6
Framber Valdez isn’t the ace of the Astros rotation yet, but he certainly pitches like one. Who better to get the ball against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series with a chance to put it away?. Houston is 3-0 this postseason when Valdez starts. His work...
MLB
Bats, bullpen among Marlins' offseason needs
MIAMI -- Skip Schumaker's introductory press conference centered around talk of creating a winning culture year in and year out, so how might the Marlins go about that?. It begins this Hot Stove season, and while general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman didn't provide names of potential targets, the areas of improvement were laid out: offense and bullpen.
MLB
Longtime fan snags Alvarez HR ball: 'This is staying with me'
HOUSTON -- It was about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday when Jim Rice got a call from his boss, who could no longer make it to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series. That phone call forever cemented Rice in the history of his favorite team. Rice, the...
MLB
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON – Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces an eight-week recovery after breaking his left index finger while sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Houston’s Game 6 World Series victory over the Phillies on Saturday night. • Shop for Astros World Series champs gear. Bregman...
MLB
'22 WS shows that momentum is real ... or is it?
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning home run that won Game 1 for the Phillies was either heart-stabbing or exhilarating, depending on which fan base’s viewpoint you were peering through. There were plenty of other superlatives used to describe that game, too, including this one, which we hear plenty...
MLB
'A lot to be proud of': Phils' wild ride ends in heartbreak
HOUSTON -- The Phillies wanted one more beer together, one more chat. So they pulled their chairs into a semicircle in a corner of the visitors’ clubhouse late Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. There were seven or eight of them, depending on the moment, including Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Garrett Stubbs, Matt Vierling, Darick Hall and Corey Knebel. A two-minute walk from that spot, on the field, the Astros celebrated their second World Series championship in six seasons, following a 4-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 6.
MLB
Cardinal vs. Cardinal? Prospects face off in Fall Stars Game
MESA, Ariz. -- Jordan Walker couldn’t help but start laughing as he walked to the plate. The Arizona Fall League announced that they were extending Sunday’s Fall Stars Game at Mesa’s Sloan Park to the bottom of the ninth, despite the home National League side holding a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the frame. One issue: In order to get as many players into the prospect showcase as possible, the American League needed to use NL pitchers.
MLB
Acuña Jr. to play 5 games in Venezuela this winter
Ronald Acuña Jr. is the biggest Major League star that Venezuela has produced in recent years. However, the country’s devoted baseball fanbase has not had the chance to see the star right fielder in action on their own soil. Until now. Acuña has received permission from the Atlanta...
MLB
Alvarado-Alvarez showdown turns tide on Phils
HOUSTON -- It all happened so quickly that Zack Wheeler didn’t even have time to process the fact that his manager, Rob Thomson, was quietly striding out from the third-base dugout at Minute Maid Park, ready to take the ball from his hand. Wheeler wanted to stay in --...
MLB
The most clutch postseason performances
Players spend six months working their way through hot and cold streaks hoping to finish the year with solid all-around numbers. But it's just a few weeks in October that can cement a player's legacy in the eyes of both fans and the history books. Some postseason heroes were already...
MLB
5 key storylines for a potentially decisive Game 6
Game 5 was the riveting, sweating-out-every-pitch madhouse spectacle this World Series had been waiting for, complete with clutch hits, superstars showing out and one of the greatest (and most important) defensive plays in recent World Series history. It all ended with the Astros taking a 3-2 series lead and heading back to Houston with a chance to win the second World Series in their history.
MLB
Are we about to see the first $100M RP contract?
Edwin Díaz is set to become a free agent one day after the conclusion of the 2022 World Series, and MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the 28-year-old closer. Read all about Díaz here. Nov. 4: The first $100M reliever contract?. It’s widely expected that Díaz’s next...
MLB
Judge, Ohtani and deGrom, oh my! 10 storylines to watch
The Astros capturing their second World Series championship and first since 2017 capped a memorable 2022 season, leaving the other 29 clubs wondering what must be done to put them in position to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall. This year’s free-agent market features some superstar names, while the...
MLB
Boone, Cashman outline Yankees' offseason plans
NEW YORK -- Thirteen years to the day since the Yankees’ most recent World Series celebration, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone outlined their priorities for the offseason ahead, reiterating their beliefs that their roster will remain on the short list of teams capable of being the last team standing.
Comments / 0