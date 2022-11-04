Read full article on original website
CBS News
Election Results 2022: Cox concedes, making Moore the first Black governor in Maryland
In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties. Maryland voters elected to legalize recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Dan Cox concedes Maryland governor race, congratulates Wes Moore. Delegate Dan Cox called...
John Fetterman addresses supporters
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania addressed supporters in Pittsburgh after it was projected he would defeat Republican Mehmet Oz in their 2022 midterm race. Watch his remarks.
2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazan
While typically considered a liberal stronghold, the Oregon governor's race has shaped up to be a competitive contest between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson. Democrats have occupied the governor's mansion in Oregon since 1987, and President Biden won the state by 16 percentage points in...
CBS News
Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
CBS News
Massachusetts voters approve millionaire tax ballot question
BOSTON - Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual's annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won't pay new taxes.
CBS News
Election Day: Midterms may alter the course of Minnesota going forward
Voters across the country will determine control of the U.S. House and Senate, as well as a number of governor's races, in the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WCCO and CBS News Minnesota will be providing live coverage across all of its platforms as results come in. In...
CBS News
Election Results 2022: CBS News projects Kathy Hochul wins in New York governor's race; Returns come in across Tri-State
In the closely watched race for New York governor, CBS News is projecting that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has defeated Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin. Some other races in the Tri-State Area remained too close to call as ballots continued to be counted early Wednesday morning. AP projects Republican wins in...
CBS News
Zeldin not conceding in New York governor's race
Although CBS News has officially called the race, declaring Hochul the winner, Zeldin spoke with a sense of hope that the results would sway as more votes came in. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has more.
2022 Texas governor's race: Greg Abbott projected winner over Beto O'Rourke
CBS News projects Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins reelection in his race against Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994. Abbott faced criticism after a freeze in 2021 led to a dayslong power outage; 246 deaths were blamed on the storm, making it one of the state's worst natural disasters in history. And in May 2022, a gunman opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. Abbott initially praised law enforcement response, but later said he had been "misled" by authorities when it became public that officers had waited over an hour to go into the school.
CBS News
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the coast of Florida Wednesday evening, and then spin to the north. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to...
CBS News
2022 Washington State Midterm Election Results
The Washington State polls close at 8 p.m. this evening. For additional detailed information about the election visit our results page here.
CBS News
Two Maryland high school recruits highlight Lady Terps Top 10 signing class for 2023
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland high school players are part of the Maryland women's basketball team's 2023 signing class. The Terps signed five players, and it is considered to be a Top 10 recruiting class. Forward Hawa Doumbouya, who attends Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Essex, and averaged 9 points,...
CBS News
Powerball $2.04 billion winning ticket sold in California, $1 million winner in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The numbers for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late, but it was worth the wait for someone out west. The lone winning ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The one-time...
Hurricane Nicole heads toward Florida
The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking Hurricane Nicole as it makes landfall in the Bahamas and has more on where it's headed next.
CBS News
2 arrested in pair of Tracy gas station robberies
TRACY — Two arrests were made in connection to a pair of gas station robberies in Tracy, police said Tuesday. The Tracy Police Department said Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, both from Southern California, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where they face charges of second-degree robbery and being felons in possession of a firearm.
