ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazan

While typically considered a liberal stronghold, the Oregon governor's race has shaped up to be a competitive contest between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson. Democrats have occupied the governor's mansion in Oregon since 1987, and President Biden won the state by 16 percentage points in...
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Massachusetts voters approve millionaire tax ballot question

BOSTON - Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual's annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won't pay new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

2022 Texas governor's race: Greg Abbott projected winner over Beto O'Rourke

CBS News projects Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins reelection in his race against Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994. Abbott faced criticism after a freeze in 2021 led to a dayslong power outage; 246 deaths were blamed on the storm, making it one of the state's worst natural disasters in history. And in May 2022, a gunman opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. Abbott initially praised law enforcement response, but later said he had been "misled" by authorities when it became public that officers had waited over an hour to go into the school.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the coast of Florida Wednesday evening, and then spin to the north. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

2 arrested in pair of Tracy gas station robberies

TRACY — Two arrests were made in connection to a pair of gas station robberies in Tracy, police said Tuesday. The Tracy Police Department said Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, both from Southern California, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where they face charges of second-degree robbery and being felons in possession of a firearm.
TRACY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy