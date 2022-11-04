DALLAS – Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, at least for him, and it worked. In the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at American Airlines Center, Kidd elected to start backup center Dwight Powell over the struggling JaVale McGee to inspire better play from his team in the first quarter. This latest lineup decision came after Kidd doubled down on McGee being the starter earlier in the week.

