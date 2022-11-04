ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

VikingsTerritory

Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Mavericks: Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, and it worked

DALLAS – Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, at least for him, and it worked. In the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at American Airlines Center, Kidd elected to start backup center Dwight Powell over the struggling JaVale McGee to inspire better play from his team in the first quarter. This latest lineup decision came after Kidd doubled down on McGee being the starter earlier in the week.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable

The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee

When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
FORT WORTH, TX
Chicago Tribune

Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but it finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives late in the game. However, a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory. ...
CHICAGO, IL

