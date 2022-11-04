Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
When's 'Turpin Time'? Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals Post-Bye Plan for Rookie WR KaVontae
Dallas Cowboys receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin has slowly gotten integrated into the offense in recent weeks.
Adam Thielen found out about TJ Hockenson trade from ESPN alert
"It really gave us confidence as team to say these guys believe in us."
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Good-Bye: Who Are Cowboys Rooting For Sunday?
At 6-2, Dallas can prop up its feet during Bye week and pull for outcomes to benefit its playoff push.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Cowboys WATCH: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest
Does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a future on the basketball court following his career on the football field?
4 Detroit Lions coaching candidates to replace Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of the most well-liked figures in the NFL. Liked by players and
Bucs assistant head coach: 'I can't control what the play-caller calls'
If you’re wondering what’s going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive play-calling, you’re not the only one. Harold Goodwin, the Bucs’ assistant head coach and run game coordinator, doesn’t have a lot of answers for some of the play-calling decisions that are happening on game day this year.
atozsports.com
Mavericks: Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, and it worked
DALLAS – Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, at least for him, and it worked. In the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at American Airlines Center, Kidd elected to start backup center Dwight Powell over the struggling JaVale McGee to inspire better play from his team in the first quarter. This latest lineup decision came after Kidd doubled down on McGee being the starter earlier in the week.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Yardbarker
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Cowboys vs. Packers Trades: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Brandin Cooks - How 'Aggressive' & 'Serious'?
If Dallas and Green Bay didn't think to look under every trade stone for a receiver, then no matter what "sources'' claim, the Cowboys and Packers were not "aggressive'' and "serious'' enough.
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins
The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but it finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives late in the game. However, a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory. ...
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Dazzles in 35-32 Loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO – The Bears suffered a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field. But they had to have left Week 9 feeling even more confident in their future after the show quarterback Justin Fields put on against the Dolphins. Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards...
