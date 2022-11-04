Read full article on original website
Refinery29
The Block Stars Sarah-Jane & Tom’s Financial Sacrifice After ‘Disappointing’ Auction
After what was arguably the most chaotic finale in The Block's history, contestants Sarah-Jane Wilson and Tom Calleja have revealed the painful toll of a disappointing result at the auction. The Melbourne couple's house sold for only $4,100,000.99, which was just $20,000.99 above their $4.08 million reserve price. It’s the...
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
TODAY.com
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Julia Fox tells TikTok she has autism after fans point out her display of random knowledge
Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which...
Anna Faris opens up about struggling to form a relationship with her stepchildren
Anna Faris has spoken about her relationship with husband Michael Barrett’s children and her previous struggles to form a relationship with them.The 45-year-old comedian opened up about getting to know the cinematographer’s two children from his previous marriage during a recent interview with People. Faris is also a mother herself and shares her 10-year-old son, Jack, with ex-husband Chris Pratt.Speaking to the publication, Faris confessed that when she first started spending time with Barrett’s children, she “felt very immature” and shared how she’d try to be involved in their lives.“I wanted to be a kid like them,” she said....
Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis
The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Reveals How Not Having Kids “Together” Has Affected Her Marriage to Eddie
The RHOC cast member dishes on her relationship with Eddie Judge like never before. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County know that Tamra Judge has let them in on all aspects of her life — from being a mom to being an entrepreneur to her relationship with her husband, Eddie Judge. In fact, they were even invited to their wedding on Tamra's OC Wedding. And while Tamra has four kids, she and Eddie never had any kids together.
Selena Gomez Claps Back After Francia Raisa Reacts to Star Calling Taylor Swift Her ‘Only Friend in the Industry’
Maybe she wasn’t speaking literally. Selena Gomez clapped back after speculation that her comment about Taylor Swift being her “only friend” in Hollywood was a dig against pal Francia Raisa. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” Gomez, 30, commented via TikTok on a clip of...
Refinery29
South Australia Outlaws Stealthing With Life Imprisonment Penalty — How Does The Rest Of Australia Measure Up?
Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault and domestic abuse in a way that may be distressing to some readers. South Australia is set to be the next jurisdiction to criminalise stealthing — but in a groundbreaking first for our country, perpetrators may be looking at a life imprisonment penalty if found guilty.
ETOnline.com
Nick Carter Speaks Out Following Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'I Love You Baby Brother'
Nick Carter is speaking out following the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to Aaron following news that he died Saturday morning. He was 34. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had...
A Hilton hotel apologized for the 'anguish' it caused a bride-to-be after suddenly canceling rooms that were reserved for the same weekend as 3 Taylor Swift concerts
A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a bride for canceling her rooms following Taylor Swift's tour announcement. The hotel is located nearby the stadium where Swift is set to perform in May. Home2 Suites by Hilton reinstated the bride's rooms and offered complimentary accommodations. A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a woman...
A single dose of magic mushrooms’ psilocybin treats severe depression
A new clinical study known to be the "largest of its kind" has found that a drug based on psilocybin, the active hallucinogen found in psychedelic, or magic mushrooms, effectively improved depression in people when administered in a single dose. The trial was led by COMPASS Pathways across 22 international...
Refinery29
Ask A Therapist: My Breakup Made Me Physically Sick. How Do I Move On?
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
Refinery29
I Moved In With My Ex After We Broke Up
Sara*, 23, has been living with her ex-boyfriend in Manchester for nearly two years now. The pair moved in together after eight months of being in an official relationship – and broke up after the first week after he "decided he didn’t know what he wanted". Locked into a 12-month tenancy, they had no choice but to remain living together.
