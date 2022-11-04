ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Refinery29

The Block Stars Sarah-Jane & Tom’s Financial Sacrifice After ‘Disappointing’ Auction

After what was arguably the most chaotic finale in The Block's history, contestants Sarah-Jane Wilson and Tom Calleja have revealed the painful toll of a disappointing result at the auction. The Melbourne couple's house sold for only $4,100,000.99, which was just $20,000.99 above their $4.08 million reserve price. It’s the...
WKSS KISS 95-7

Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez

Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
The Independent

Julia Fox tells TikTok she has autism after fans point out her display of random knowledge

Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which...
The Independent

Anna Faris opens up about struggling to form a relationship with her stepchildren

Anna Faris has spoken about her relationship with husband Michael Barrett’s children and her previous struggles to form a relationship with them.The 45-year-old comedian opened up about getting to know the cinematographer’s two children from his previous marriage during a recent interview with People. Faris is also a mother herself and shares her 10-year-old son, Jack, with ex-husband Chris Pratt.Speaking to the publication, Faris confessed that when she first started spending time with Barrett’s children, she “felt very immature” and shared how she’d try to be involved in their lives.“I wanted to be a kid like them,” she said....
Daily Mail

Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis

The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
bravotv.com

Tamra Judge Reveals How Not Having Kids “Together” Has Affected Her Marriage to Eddie

The RHOC cast member dishes on her relationship with Eddie Judge like never before. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County know that Tamra Judge has let them in on all aspects of her life — from being a mom to being an entrepreneur to her relationship with her husband, Eddie Judge. In fact, they were even invited to their wedding on Tamra's OC Wedding. And while Tamra has four kids, she and Eddie never had any kids together.
Insider

A Hilton hotel apologized for the 'anguish' it caused a bride-to-be after suddenly canceling rooms that were reserved for the same weekend as 3 Taylor Swift concerts

A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a bride for canceling her rooms following Taylor Swift's tour announcement. The hotel is located nearby the stadium where Swift is set to perform in May. Home2 Suites by Hilton reinstated the bride's rooms and offered complimentary accommodations. A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a woman...
Refinery29

Ask A Therapist: My Breakup Made Me Physically Sick. How Do I Move On?

Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
Refinery29

I Moved In With My Ex After We Broke Up

Sara*, 23, has been living with her ex-boyfriend in Manchester for nearly two years now. The pair moved in together after eight months of being in an official relationship – and broke up after the first week after he "decided he didn’t know what he wanted". Locked into a 12-month tenancy, they had no choice but to remain living together.

