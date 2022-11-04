Read full article on original website
Related
Australia live news update: NSW floods continue with 21 emergency warnings; Canberra police search for missing boy
Several communities in NSW remain on high alert as authorities warn of flood waters moving downstream
Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect
Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland.Queensland state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online about where Rajwinder Singh, 38, can be found, Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said.Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach on...
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
Aussie holiday ends in tragedy after three people from the same family are killed in a horror crash and another is left fighting for life
A road trip to Canberra has ended in tragedy after three Bangladeshi tourists from the same family were killed in a head-on crash as another relative fights for life in hospital. Emergency responders had to cut the red Toyota hatchback into pieces to rescue the family after it collided with...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
'We really need your help. Please help us': Child migrant throws message in a bottle over fence at Manston processing centre saying desperate families have been held there for a MONTH - as Kent councils warn county is at 'breaking point'
Migrants being held in the Manston processing centre begged for help yesterday. A young girl broke past security to throw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of the Kent asylum holding centre to the Press gathered outside yesterday. It claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees...
‘We were left by the road’: asylum seekers stranded in London describe experience
Two Afghans tell of how they were taken from Manston centre and left without accommodation or money
Thousands of lone migrant children housed in hotels
The Home Office is effectively running “unregistered children’s homes”, a watchdog warned after figures revealed thousands of lone migrant children have been living in hotels after arriving in the UK.Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal gave the Government department until the end of the year to come up with a plan to stop using hotels to house migrants after he found “limited evidence of progress on a concrete exit strategy” from the policy.It comes as the Government said 3,256 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children – known as UASCs – arrived in hotels since the start of October last year. Almost...
Men Survive 9 Days in a Collapsed Mine on Instant Coffee
Two miners were chipping away at a zinc mine in eastern South Korea when a landslide collapsed their shaft. The men, ages 62 and 56, were trapped almost 200 meters below the earth on Oct. 26. They had no way to escape and had scarcely any water—they drank droplets that fell from the shaft’s ceiling.
Manston asylum centre not operating legally, concedes minister
Immigration minister says legal action has begun on behalf of some detainees in Kent processing centre
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
‘A brazen intrusion’: China’s foreign police stations raise hackles in Canada
Beijing says Toronto locations are ‘services stations’ to renew licenses – but China watchers say they monitor and pressure country’s diaspora
‘They Completely Failed’: The Fatal Mistakes That Led to South Korea’s Halloween Tragedy
SEOUL — The lone police sergeant was in agony. With furrowed brows, he implored the Halloween revelers around him to avoid going down a narrow, slanted walkway that connects the Itaewon bar district to the nearest subway station. He knew something they didn’t: Halfway down that slope, people who fell had formed a dam of bodies, blocking the entire alley—and suffocating under the pressure of the crowd.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
The Mayor of Marbella’s Family Have Been Accused of Being Gangsters
The husband and stepson of the mayor of the Spanish resort of Marbella have been charged with being in an international organised crime group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. Lars Gunnar Broberg, the husband of the popular resort’s mayor Maria Angeles Munoz was accused by the Spanish High...
Man who had ‘world’s longest Covid infection’ is finally cured
A man whose Covid infection was thought to have been one of the longest in the world is finally clear of the virus after more than a year, doctors say.The 59-year-old had the virus for 411 days and doctors say he was cured with a cocktail of drugs. The longest Covid infection on record is thought to be 505 days – more than a year and four months.It comes as new government statistics suggest an estimated 2.1 million people in private households in the UK – 3.3 per cent of the population – are suffering from long Covid, limiting their...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0