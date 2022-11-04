Emirates and Roar Africa are teaming up again for a new collaboration. In 2019, the brands came together to introduce a carbon-neutral private jet safari tour. This month, the luxury tour operator has unveiled exclusively to Robb Report that the duo has come together for a new collaboration—the world’s most expensive private jet safari experience. The new “Sand, Sea & Safari” itinerary will take 10 travelers to Namibia, South Africa and Madagascar over the course of 17 days. Between May 13 and 30, you will explore the continent through very different landscapes ranging, as the name suggests, from the desert to...

4 DAYS AGO