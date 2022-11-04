ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

voguebusiness.com

How Chrome Hearts became fashion's most rebellious success story

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Three years ago, when Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the owners of Chrome Hearts, were vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, their 16-year-old son Kristian announced: “We should have a store here. I think it would do really well.”
Robb Report

Exclusive: Roar Africa and Emirates Are Teaming Up for the World’s Most Expensive Private Jet Safari

Emirates and Roar Africa are teaming up again for a new collaboration. In 2019, the brands came together to introduce a carbon-neutral private jet safari tour. This month, the luxury tour operator has unveiled exclusively to Robb Report that the duo has come together for a new collaboration—the world’s most expensive private jet safari experience.   The new “Sand, Sea & Safari” itinerary will take 10 travelers to Namibia, South Africa and Madagascar over the course of 17 days. Between May 13 and 30, you will explore the continent through very different landscapes ranging, as the name suggests, from the desert to...
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change

Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
PYMNTS

Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income

The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
msn.com

Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in history after opening reservations for the world's biggest cruise ship sailing in 2024 — take a look around the ship

Slide 1 of 42: Royal Caribbean International saw its largest booking day ever after opening reservations for the Icon of the Seas. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
The Associated Press

American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- American Express Travel, today, published the 2023 Trending Destinations list1, featuring the ten most popular destinations for travel next year, identified by global American Express Card ® Member travel reservations. For each of these destinations, American Express Travel Consultants also created three-day itineraries, providing inspiration on the top places to stay, eat, shop and explore the local culture, including how Platinum Card ® Members can spend the “bonus vacation day” they receive with guaranteed 4:00 p.m. check-out when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts ® property through American Express Travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005452/en/ American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com

Inside Sephora’s plans for growth

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. French multinational beauty retailer Sephora is laying down plans for continued growth in a crowded and competitive marketplace with multiple challenges. For starters, the LVMH-owned business, which has more than 2,600 stores across 35 countries, is relaunching in the UK this month.
Entrepreneur

Royal Caribbean's New Ship Opens for Reservations — And Breaks Booking Records

Royal Caribbean International had the single largest booking day in its 53-year history this week after reservations opened for the cruise line's new ship, Icon of the Seas. Royal Caribbean first unveiled the new ship on October 20 as "the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation," with the versatility to appease every vacationer, family member and "adventurer."
voguebusiness.com

Platform rivalry and weak consumer demand dog Singles Day

This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group and JD.com are no longer...
Time Out Global

This new Tokyo-only KitKat is made from lemons grown on a remote Tokyo island

KitKat Japan is known for its wide variety of interesting and limited-edition flavours, including seasonal and regional specialities. We recently got a rare KitKat made from cacao grown in Tokyo, but that’s not all. Since launching its gotoichi (regional) series in 2002, KitKat has released memorable editions such as yuubari melon from Hokkaido and Uji matcha from Kyoto prefecture. Now, in efforts to revive tourism around Tokyo, Nestlé has added a new flavour to the family.
The Independent

China condemns UK trade minister’s Taiwan visit, saying Britain must ‘stop all exchanges’ with island

China on Monday said it strongly opposed British trade minister Greg Hands's official visit to Taiwan, asking the UK to stop engaging with the island nation.Mr Hands is expected to hold talks with his Taiwanese counterparts in Taipei on Monday in an effort to “boost trade” and promote UK expertise in hydrogen and offshore wind.He will meet Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen during his two-day trip and co-host the UK-Taiwan 25th annual Trade Talks, his office said in a statement issued late on Sunday.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing resolutely opposed any form of official exchanges between a...
TravelNoire

Inside the New, Luxurious Orient Express Train

A new chapter for train travelers is on its way. 140 years after the launch of the first luxury Orient Express train, the legend is officially making its return. The Orient Express Revelation pays tribute to the iconic locomotive by revisiting the decorative style of the early 20th century. The...

