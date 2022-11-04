ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Huskers hope tight-knit squad has right stuff when adversity arrives as season opens tonight

Emmanuel Bandoumel is a positive thinker by nature, it seems, but it also helps to be so familiar with winning during his college career. Why change course now, you know?. When the Huskers were down 10-0 right away in an exhibition game at Colorado last Sunday, however, there was that piece of him that admittedly pondered exactly how his new teammates would respond.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Duke blows out Jacksonville 71-44 in opening game of Jon Scheyer Era

The Jon Scheyer era at Duke has officially begun. With a nearly full moon on Monday night (a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse arrives tomorrow morning) and a full crowd inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils hosted the Atlantic Sun's Jacksonville Dolphins for the first game of Scheyer's career as head coach of his alma mater.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Georgia Tech Plays Sloppy Half with the Score Tied at 34

Georgia Tech host Clayton State in an exhibition game to tipoff the 2022/23 season. Starting Lineup - Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith, and Rodney Howard. Neither team was able to score over the first two plus minutes. The Jackets went 0-10 before Rodney Howard had two put...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

No. 4 Kentucky rolls past Howard in season opener

LEXINGTON - The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats opened its 2022-23 with an impressive 95-63 win over the Howard Bison at Rupp Arena Monday. "I thought we defended pretty good today," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. "That's a good team. Howard will win their league. I will be stunned if they don't win their league. I watched tape and I was scared to death prior to this game."
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Complete Box Score: No. 10 NC State 82, Quinnipiac 45

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State women's basketball tipped off the season with a dominant win over Quinnipiac with a final of 82-45 inside Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack was led by Jada Boyd with 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line along with Camille Hobby and Jessica Timmons finishing with 10 points.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11

LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Tennessee basketball hosts Tennessee Tech in season-opener

No. 11 Tennessee opens year eight of the Rick Barnes era on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena when it welcomes Tennessee Tech to town for the season-opener. The Vols lead the all-time series with the Golden Eagles 26-1, dating back to 1939. It'll be the fifth time the two programs have played with Barnes at the helm, with the Vols outscoring Tech 88.3 points per game to 59,8 ppg. Tennessee is 41-2 all-time against current Ohio Valley Conference members.
COOKEVILLE, TN
247Sports

Grace VanSlooten and the Duck frosh flex talent in blowout win over Wildcats

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's freshmen class left quite the positive first impression in their collegiate debuts on Monday afternoon. The four-player class accounted for 53 of the team's 100 points in their opening day win over Northwestern at Matthew Knight Arena. The foursome of Grace VanSlooten, Chance Gray, Jennah Isai and Kennedy Basham have no choice but to contribute, as head coach Kelly Graves put it after the win.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Game week 10 coordinator interview: Ted Roof

NORMAN, Okla. — Another week, and another display of some of the same old issues, it was defensively. At the end of the game, the Sooners couldn't get the ball back to their offense for a potential game-winning drive, among a number of other problems. And this week, defensive...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

INSTANT RECAP: ASU sneaks 62-59 win over Tarleton State

TEMPE — To open a season Bobby Hurley and his players hoped would reverse the program’s pandemic-period slide, Arizona State hosted a Tarleton State team that’s only competed at the Division I level for the last two years. The young WAC program was so off the radar...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

No. 11 Tennessee beats Tennessee Tech in opener behind strong defensive effort

No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 75-43 in the season-opener on Monday night behind a strong defensive effort. The Vols didn't allow the Golden Eagles to make a field goal until the 11:21 mark of the first half and never took their foot off the pedal defensively. Tennessee Tech was held to 18% shooting in the first half on 4-of-22 shooting as the Vols forced nine turnovers. Tech made just one of their nine three-point attempts in the opening frame.
COOKEVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy