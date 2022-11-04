Read full article on original website
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
Huskers hope tight-knit squad has right stuff when adversity arrives as season opens tonight
Emmanuel Bandoumel is a positive thinker by nature, it seems, but it also helps to be so familiar with winning during his college career. Why change course now, you know?. When the Huskers were down 10-0 right away in an exhibition game at Colorado last Sunday, however, there was that piece of him that admittedly pondered exactly how his new teammates would respond.
Nijel Pack scores 16 in Miami debut, helps lead Hurricanes past Lafayette in season opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Nijel Pack scored 16 points in his Miami debut and the Hurricanes pulled away from Lafayette in the second half on their way to a 67-54 season-opening win on Monday night. Isaiah Wong also scored 16 points while Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier posted a double-double...
Duke blows out Jacksonville 71-44 in opening game of Jon Scheyer Era
The Jon Scheyer era at Duke has officially begun. With a nearly full moon on Monday night (a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse arrives tomorrow morning) and a full crowd inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils hosted the Atlantic Sun's Jacksonville Dolphins for the first game of Scheyer's career as head coach of his alma mater.
Georgia Tech Plays Sloppy Half with the Score Tied at 34
Georgia Tech host Clayton State in an exhibition game to tipoff the 2022/23 season. Starting Lineup - Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith, and Rodney Howard. Neither team was able to score over the first two plus minutes. The Jackets went 0-10 before Rodney Howard had two put...
Brown "disappointed and frustrated" with offense in loss
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown spoke with the media after the team's 31-14 loss on the road at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The full video can be seen above, but quotes with a few highlights from the postgame presser are below. Opening statement: The story of our game...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
No. 4 Kentucky rolls past Howard in season opener
LEXINGTON - The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats opened its 2022-23 with an impressive 95-63 win over the Howard Bison at Rupp Arena Monday. "I thought we defended pretty good today," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. "That's a good team. Howard will win their league. I will be stunned if they don't win their league. I watched tape and I was scared to death prior to this game."
Complete Box Score: No. 10 NC State 82, Quinnipiac 45
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State women's basketball tipped off the season with a dominant win over Quinnipiac with a final of 82-45 inside Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack was led by Jada Boyd with 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line along with Camille Hobby and Jessica Timmons finishing with 10 points.
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
Four-star 2024 DL update | New 2024 crystal ball prediction | Additional visitor notes
Several updates on prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes, including a prediction for a four-star recruit who made his first gameday visit to Oklahoma this past weekend.
Inside Cincinnati Recruiting: Recruits react to the Bearcats win over Navy
Cincinnati returned home to Nippert Stadium for the first time since early October. The Bearcats were able to pick up a 20-10 win over Navy in front of a raucous crowd.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Tennessee basketball hosts Tennessee Tech in season-opener
No. 11 Tennessee opens year eight of the Rick Barnes era on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena when it welcomes Tennessee Tech to town for the season-opener. The Vols lead the all-time series with the Golden Eagles 26-1, dating back to 1939. It'll be the fifth time the two programs have played with Barnes at the helm, with the Vols outscoring Tech 88.3 points per game to 59,8 ppg. Tennessee is 41-2 all-time against current Ohio Valley Conference members.
Grace VanSlooten and the Duck frosh flex talent in blowout win over Wildcats
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's freshmen class left quite the positive first impression in their collegiate debuts on Monday afternoon. The four-player class accounted for 53 of the team's 100 points in their opening day win over Northwestern at Matthew Knight Arena. The foursome of Grace VanSlooten, Chance Gray, Jennah Isai and Kennedy Basham have no choice but to contribute, as head coach Kelly Graves put it after the win.
[PODCAST] Game recap: Virginia falls to No. 17 UNC but show spark that impressed recruits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fell to a ranked North Carolina team on Saturday in a game that had a few more bright spots for the Cavaliers that may not show in the final scoreline. Virginia was without three of its starting wide receivers for the game, however, others were able...
Game week 10 coordinator interview: Ted Roof
NORMAN, Okla. — Another week, and another display of some of the same old issues, it was defensively. At the end of the game, the Sooners couldn't get the ball back to their offense for a potential game-winning drive, among a number of other problems. And this week, defensive...
INSTANT RECAP: ASU sneaks 62-59 win over Tarleton State
TEMPE — To open a season Bobby Hurley and his players hoped would reverse the program’s pandemic-period slide, Arizona State hosted a Tarleton State team that’s only competed at the Division I level for the last two years. The young WAC program was so off the radar...
No. 11 Tennessee beats Tennessee Tech in opener behind strong defensive effort
No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 75-43 in the season-opener on Monday night behind a strong defensive effort. The Vols didn't allow the Golden Eagles to make a field goal until the 11:21 mark of the first half and never took their foot off the pedal defensively. Tennessee Tech was held to 18% shooting in the first half on 4-of-22 shooting as the Vols forced nine turnovers. Tech made just one of their nine three-point attempts in the opening frame.
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins to play in opener versus Northern Arizona
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins will play in the Spartans’ season opener against Northern Arizona Monday night, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Akins averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last year but figures to play a significantly bigger role this year. 247Sports ranked Akins as...
