Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
In 2020, A Black Woman Was Found Hanging In Her Roomate's GarageStill UnsolvedMckinney, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
KTEN.com
Whitewright advances to the regional quarterfinals
PRINCETON, Texas (KTEN) - UIL playoff volleyball was in action Friday night at Princeton High School for a Texoma showdown between Whitewright and Tom Bean. It was a battle until the end, but the Tigers take down the Lady Cats 3-2 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior Day
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team celebrated senior day with a 31-3 win over Austin College in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Shelton Stadium.
Terrell Tribune
Tigers rout Pirates, clinch playoff spot
The Terrell Tigers officially punched their ticket to the playoffs on Friday night, overcoming both the rainy weather and the Poteet Pirates to score a dominating 42-7 road win. Terrell’s ground game would prove to be the difference in the contest, totaling 375 yards and four scores. The Tigers…
WFAA
Frisco Kindergartener with over 30 TDs!
Cowboys 8-0 going into playoffs this weekend! First year playing football and Grant has over 30 TDs! Credit: Lauren Hart.
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details. The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart. “There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
KTEN.com
Severe weather rocks Texoma
(KTEN) – The coast is clear, Texoma. We were dealt a serious blow in terms of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the region. A few confirmed tornadoes were spawned by the severe storms. One tornado moved through Powderly, Texas, in Lamar...
iheart.com
Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas
Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas
Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. Power was...
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
KTEN.com
Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
KXII.com
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
Dallas man wins $1 million from Powerball ticket ordered online
When you're in your 20s, your adult life is truly just beginning as a lot of firsts will take place, your first drink, getting your own insurance, graduating from college, your first big adult job, and for one Dallas 20-something-year-old, becoming a millionaire.
dallasexpress.com
VIDEO: Tornadoes Damage Cities of Boston and Paris in Texas
A self-identified storm chaser reported a tornado as heading toward the Northeastern Texas city of Boston from Naples around 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service stated that this is a particularly dangerous situation and to take shelter immediately. Another storm chaser on Twitter posted a photo of the tornado heading...
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
Obituary – Patricia Edwards
A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
