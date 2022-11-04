As A Result Of An Elden Ring Player, Everyone’s Favorite Antihero From Game Of Thrones Was Allowed To Enter The Tarnished World

For seven and a half seasons, Game of Thrones gave us a heroine worthy of worship in Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), breaker of chains and killer of evil men. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the girl we dreamed would win the day was stabbed in the heart, and we were left to mourn the loss of our awe-inspiring Khaleesi. Meanwhile, the surface parallels between Daenerys and her ancestor Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are obvious. They are both strong Targaryen women with white blonde hair and a talent for bringing bad men to their knees, and their commonalities further extend to include their tragic character arcs and the way viewers are positioned to support them. Based on the plot in Fire and Blood their endings will be similar too, and likely similarly devastating for fans.

