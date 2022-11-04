As A Result Of An Elden Ring Player, Everyone’s Favorite Antihero From Game Of Thrones Was Allowed To Enter The Tarnished World

Read full article on original website
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams makes admission about its ending after rewatch
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending. Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Iron Fist Alexander, A Playable Character In Elden Ring, Can Be Moved To The Top Of The Keyboard’s Escape Button
Iron Fist Alexander has taken up residence on the escape key of an Elden Ring player’s keyboard. After its release in February, the role-playing game has become one of the year’s biggest successes. Because of this, numerous paintings and sculptures have been created based on Elden Ring and its many characters.
'House of the Dragon': How Rhaenyra Targaryen Connects to Jon Snow
"House of the Dragon" may be set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" but that doesn't mean that Kit Harington's Jon Snow doesn't play a big part.
There’s A New, Exciting Video Of An Elden Ring Player Taking Down One Of The Game’s Most Difficult Bosses With Just Two Hits
This one Elden Ring player is so powerful that they posted a video of themselves defeating the game’s last boss, Malenia, with just two hits. One player recently released a video showing themselves dying 225 times to Malenia, the Goddess of Rot in Elden Ring, before they finally defeated her, earning her a reputation as one of the most challenging monsters in From Software’s latest action RPG.
Millie Bobby Brown Said Her "Adult Relationship" With Henry Cavill Has "Strict Boundaries"
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a unique friendship that formed while playing brother-and-sister detective duo Enola and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise. And the 18-year-old actress recently opened up about her relationship with the 39-year-old actor — specifically, how it differs from friendships with her Stranger Things castmates.
House of the Dragon: why do Targaryens go mad?
Why do the Targaryens go mad? Set hundreds of years before our favourite Game of Thrones characters were even born, the fantasy series House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before the Baratheons overthrew the Targaryen family. Just because the Targaryens are on the Iron Throne...
Kit Harington Explains Why He’s So Psyched To Play A ‘Gnarly’ Villain In Blood For Dust
Kit Harington will play a 'gnarly' villain in Blood For Dust, and he's psyched about it.
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
'House of the Dragon' Is Setting Us Up for Another Daenerys-Level Heartbreak With Rhaenyra
For seven and a half seasons, Game of Thrones gave us a heroine worthy of worship in Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), breaker of chains and killer of evil men. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the girl we dreamed would win the day was stabbed in the heart, and we were left to mourn the loss of our awe-inspiring Khaleesi. Meanwhile, the surface parallels between Daenerys and her ancestor Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are obvious. They are both strong Targaryen women with white blonde hair and a talent for bringing bad men to their knees, and their commonalities further extend to include their tragic character arcs and the way viewers are positioned to support them. Based on the plot in Fire and Blood their endings will be similar too, and likely similarly devastating for fans.
A Streamer Has Become The First In The World To Go Through Elden Ring’s Whole Roster Of Challenging Bosses Without Taking Any Damage
Recently, a Twitch streamer achieved a new record in Elden Ring by beating every boss in the game without taking any damage. The Elden Ring streamer has finished their 9-hour marathon stream and declared victory after months of preparation. The challenging boss battles in FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne,...
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom
Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...
This Elden Ring Supporter Goes All Out To Seem Like White Mask Varre, One Of The First NPCs The Player Encounters In Limgrave
It’s Halloween, so naturally, one Elden Ring supporter went all out by dressing as White Mask Varre. Because Elden Ring players have no idea what kind of horrors await them, the game is exceedingly difficult. The action RPG officially kicks off at the First Step site of grace, where a terrifying Tree Sentinel boss lurks in the distance. Almost without exception, fresh players rush the boss, only to be brutally dispatched and made to restart from the nearest reload spot.
The Latest Genshin Impact Teaser Shows Off The Game’s Following 3.2 Updates, Introducing The Character Nahida In A Mixed-Toned, Upbeat And Reflective Clip
The first trailer for Nahida, Genshin Impact‘s newest character, is a melancholy welcome to the Dendro Archon. HoYoVerse has begun to share information about the upcoming patch, Version 3.2, which will add new characters and the next chapter to Sumeru’s story next week. Two new bosses, reruns of popular past characters, recent events, and more were announced in last week’s Version 3.2 Special Program. The debut trailer for Nahida has finally offered players a glimpse into her tragic backstory.
New Eerie Skins Are Just One Of The Many Surprises That Overwatch 2 Is Dishing Out To Its Legion Of Fans In Celebration Of Its Annual Seasonal Event, Halloween Terror
The new teaser for Overwatch 2’s upcoming Halloween Terror event showcases some eerie skins available to players. However, for some players, how Blizzard releases the new content reinforces their fears about how Overwatch 2 will manage future content drops. Overwatch’s annual Halloween Terror event debuted in the base game...
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
