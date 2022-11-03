ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 128

Laura Renfrow
3d ago

shutting down a ride cause it's to scary .then why did they even go on the ride .don't ruin it for everyone else.its just a ride made to entertain people .it's a them park for people to have fun .things to scary for you .don't go on it .that simple .don't shut down a ride cause it's to scary come on grow up .stop being cry babies .there's kids that go on the ride an there not scared .just please don't ruin it for others in the park

Reply(4)
68
Kat Wojdan
3d ago

The safety bar triggered a stop, the people got off and were allowed to ride again with fewer people to the doom buggy. These rides stop often to allow mobility impaired people on and off. It's not like they closed down the ride doe the day or anything. how is this a news worthy item?

Reply
31
Robyn Williams
3d ago

3 grown women too scared to ride by themselves? Really? I went on that ride when I was 7 and I was fine. 🙄

Reply(4)
61
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness

Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
disneydining.com

Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out

We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy