From stereotypical moments in films such as Fantasia (1940), Peter Pan (1953), The Aristocats (1970), and more, Disney has profited from its fair share of racism. So much so that these films are preceded by a warning label urging audiences to learn from the “harmful impact” each stereotypical moment had. Some moments and films are censored entirely, such as the infamous Fantasia centaur, Sunflower, and the entirety of Song of the South (1946).

