disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
disneytips.com

Disney’s Newest Must-Have Popcorn Bucket Doubles as a Music Box!

Popcorn buckets have become some of the most popular Disney Parks souvenirs. This is especially true for some of the buckets they have debuted this year, most recently the Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride popcorn bucket in the Magic Kingdom and the infamous Figment popcorn bucket that was available during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at the beginning of the year.
disneytips.com

Will This Disney Princess Experience Return to Walt Disney World?

Character dining is a favorite dining experience for many Guests who visit the Walt Disney World Resort. It provides the perfect mix of delicious food and Disney character interactions, that help to start your day in the best way. Whilst character experiences in the Disney Parks and Resorts had paused, this year has seen the return of many character dining experiences as well as character meet and greets.
disneytips.com

This New Snack Doubles as a Piece of Iconic Disney World Art

When you think of the best works of art around Walt Disney World, what comes to mind? For us, one of the best displays on Disney property can be found right in the Grand Canyon Concourse, the area where the monorail passes through in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Here Guests...
disneytips.com

Disney Guests Call This $10 Sliver of Cake a “Huge Disappointment”

It’s no secret that the price of food has recently gone up in Disney Parks. Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, Guests should always be prepared to spend a chunk of change on dining options for the whole family. With the cost of food rising in Disney...
disneytips.com

Loungefly’s Latest Disney Collection Is Perfect for the Holidays

As we approach Thanksgiving, Disney has wasted no time decorating for the Christmas season. If you’re also gearing up for the holidays, then you’re totally going to want to check out Loungefly’s mini backpack collection. If you’re a fan of staying cozy by the fire with a...
disneytips.com

Fans of Chip and Dale Will Love Loungefly’s Latest Christmas Releases

Chip and Dale are Disney characters that we rarely see. When it comes to merchandise or accessories, we usually see Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and even Pluto. But these adorable little chipmunks are more elusive, making it harder to find merchandise. Luckily, Loungefly’s latest collection has given...
disneytips.com

Magic Kingdom Performance Canceled After Florida High School Refuses to Cover Offensive Logo

From stereotypical moments in films such as Fantasia (1940), Peter Pan (1953), The Aristocats (1970), and more, Disney has profited from its fair share of racism. So much so that these films are preceded by a warning label urging audiences to learn from the “harmful impact” each stereotypical moment had. Some moments and films are censored entirely, such as the infamous Fantasia centaur, Sunflower, and the entirety of Song of the South (1946).
FLORIDA STATE

