Boys soccer: Verona’s ‘perfect response’ rallies Wildcats into Division 1 state title game

nbc15.com
Verona and Oregon take home titles in WIAA state tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Wildcats and the Oregon Panthers ended their season with some hardware, winning their divisions at the WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday. Verona played the Marquette Hilltoppers in the Division 1 final. After closing the first half...
Channel 3000
Top-ranked Monroe shuts out West Bend East to advance
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 3
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the second week of playoffs for the Friday Football Blitz, Ellsworth is facing off against Columbus. Ellsworth beats Columbus 28-6. Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 to see the Sheboygan North Raiders face off against the Waunakee Warriors..
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
Channel 3000
Kimberly upsets undefeated No. 1 Waunakee 31-16
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Wisconsin and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
Daily Cardinal
Column: It’s Jim’s job to lose
Is sports betting legal in Wisconsin yet? I’m looking to place an out of state tuition-sized bet that Jim Leonhard will be hired as the Badgers’ permanent coach. I don’t care that he’s never been a head coach or that he has no track record. I don’t care that he’s only coached three games. I don’t care that those three games were against teams that are bad, disappointing and okay.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
NB Interstate 39/90/94 reopens near Dane/Columbia county line after crash
DEFOREST, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest have reopened following a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near the Dane/Columbia county line. The road reopened just after 7 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
veronapress.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison holding Verona donation drive Nov. 19
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will be hosting a bike donation drive on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Salem United Church of Christ, located at 502 Mark Drive in Verona. Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the transportation needs of the community by collecting donated bikes, refurbishing them in the winter months and giving them away in May.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
captimes.com
Golfers are in Good Company at new Verona restaurant
A new golf course restaurant that is neither country club nor clubhouse has opened west of Madison. Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, a companion restaurant to The Ready Set in Oregon, had its soft opening last weekend. Good Co. currently serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
DNR lays out expectations ahead of nine-day gun deer hunt
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources expects around 560,000 hunters to take part in the nine-day gun deer season later this month. DNR officials laid out their expectations for this year’s hunt during a virtual news conference with reporters on Thursday. Participation, license sales and harvest totals have returned to more normal levels following a spike in...
