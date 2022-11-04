Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
live5news.com
Charleston Southern turns back Robert Morris 34-21
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JD Moore scored two touchdowns, Charleston Southern scored the game’s first 20 points, and the Buccaneers defeated Robert Morris 34-21 on Saturday. Moore scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and his 29-yard touchdown run after an interception by Anton Williams gave the Buccaneers a 27-14 lead in the third quarter. The interception and 31-yard scoring drive came shortly after an 81-yard pick-6 by Cosey Scarebrook drew Robert Morris within 20-14.
live5news.com
Ford propels Chattanooga to 31-21 victory over The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ailym Ford rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chattanooga to a 31-21 victory over The Citadel on Saturday. Ford put Chattanooga (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) on top for good early in the second quarter when he capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Mocs a 10-7 lead.
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
live5news.com
Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes. Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.
live5news.com
Hughes nets first career hat trick in offensive explosion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Bear Hughes netted a hat trick for his first three professional goals as the South Carolina Stingrays (5-1-0-0) offense exploded for a 9-7 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (1-4-1-0) Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. Kevin O’Neil opened the scoring 1:33 into the first...
live5news.com
Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him. Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to...
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
abcnews4.com
Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
charlestondaily.net
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
live5news.com
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce plans to close its doors. Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov. 20 after 12 years in business, according to a post on its Facebook page.
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
counton2.com
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
2TP 11-6 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s …. 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island. Domestic disturbance led...
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
live5news.com
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups around the Lowcountry and beyond want to help ensure you get to the polls for election day on Tuesday. There are a number of services that want to lend a hand this election season. The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation will provide free, non-partisan transportation for Election day Tuesday.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
kiss951.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
abcnews4.com
Wando High School Marching Band wins state competition
Saturday was an exciting day for some of our Lowcountry students!. The Wando High School Marching Band came in first place at this year's 5A state championship and won all captions. This weekend's win was the band's 14th State Championship.
