‘Be right back!’: Netanyahu predicted return to PMO in note to Bennett
When he left the Prime Minister’s Office in 2021 following his 12-year tenure as premier, Benjamin Netanyahu left a note on the desk for his successor, Naftali Bennett, that read, “Be right back!” Channel 12 reported on Friday. Bennett took over the post from Netanyahu in June...
Israeli leaders warn of nation divided at ceremony marking Yitzhak Rabin’s death
A dark cloud hovered over Israel’s state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Sunday marking the anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s death as both President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested that Israel’s democracy is under threat. Twenty-seven years ago, Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995),...
Following election victory, Netanyahu calls for unity
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu urged his fellow lawmakers on Sunday to put aside their differences and work together for the good of the country. “The elections are over, and as the dust of discord between the political camps settles, we must come out of the trenches and work together,” he said, at the Knesset’s memorial event marking 27 years since the assassination of Prime Minister Yizhak Rabin.
Netanyahu to meet with allied party heads as coalition talks kick into gear
Israeli opposition and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu has invited other party heads from his right-religious political bloc for meetings on Sunday, as the process of forming the country’s next governing coalition kicks into gear in the aftermath of last week’s elections. According to a statement from his...
Macron, world leaders congratulate Netanyahu on election victory
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday congratulated Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on his right-religious bloc’s victory in last week’s elections. “I just called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him for his victory in the elections. We share the same desire to strengthen the already strong ties between Israel and France,” Macron tweeted.
Herzog heads to Egypt for COP27 climate change conference
Israeli President Isaac Herzog set off for Egypt on Monday at the head of the Israeli delegation to the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27). “The Middle East faces mighty challenges. In my speech, I will present the Israeli vision that I call the ‘Renewable Middle East,’ in which Israel and regional states will cooperate to provide major solutions for the climate crisis,” Herzog said ahead of his departure.
Naftali Bennett to resign, leave politics
Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will resign in the coming days, and has informed Prime Minister Yair Lapid of his decision, according to a statement from his office. Bennett, who did not run in Tuesday’s elections, cited as the reason the decisive victory in the national vote by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc.
Trump news – live: Trump reins in DeSantis attacks as potential 2024 opponent Cotton backs out of race
Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle. Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania...
Israel-designated terror group representative calls for destruction of US, EU in Brussels
Not only Israel, but also the United States, Canada and the European Union must be conquered, a top representative of an Israel-designated terror group said at a recent event in Brussels. “Defeating Israel means defeating the United States. Defeating Israel means defeating Canada. These settlements [that] exist on the back...
Researchers unearth first-ever Canaanite sentence found in Israel
Archaeologists have discovered the first entire Canaanite sentence ever found in Israel, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced on Monday. Written on an ivory comb unearthed in 2017, the sentence comprises seven words—a spell against lice. They read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.”
Barack Obama denounces antisemitic conspiracy theories and the celebrities who post them online
(JTA) — Former President Barack Obama called out celebrities who post antisemitic conspiracy theories online. calling them “dangerous” while campaigning in Pittsburgh, the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Stumping for Democrats in tight statewide elections next week, Obama decried the recent assault on...
Blinken expresses ‘deep concern’ over Judea and Samaria violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Israeli and Palestinian leaders of the “urgent” need to restore calm in Judea and Samaria, amid a surge in Palestinian attacks and Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the territory. In a call with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, the top...
Biden's national security advisor held secret talks with Russia warning against using nukes in Ukraine: WSJ
In recent weeks concerns have grown among US officials that Russia may resort to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s daughter is suing Mehmet Oz for stiffing her over Jewish donors list
(JTA) — Around the time Rabbi Shmuley Boteach was endorsing Mehmet Oz for the Senate, calling the TV doctor a “great friend of Israel” last December, the candidate for the GOP nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania was hiring Boteach’s daughter as a consultant.
As antisemitism spikes following Elon Musk takeover, ADL calls for Twitter ad boycott
(JTA) — Jewish groups thought Elon Musk was listening to them about antisemitism on Twitter. Then Kanye West came back. In the week after the rapper who now goes by Ye lost most of his endorsements due to his antisemitic rants, and amid an apparent uptick in broader antisemitic content on the platform, the Anti-Defamation League met with Musk, the social media giant’s mercurial new owner, about keeping hate speech off the site.
