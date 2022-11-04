Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Post Register
Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win.
Post Register
Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, prompting criticism from players...
Post Register
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots.
Post Register
Raptors' Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam, 28, was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return.
Post Register
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Post Register
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters.
Post Register
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
Comments / 0