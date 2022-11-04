Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
Las Vegas police: Ex-McDonald’s employee fired for fighting customer returned to shoot other employee in head
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who was fired from a restaurant for fighting a customer is accused of carrying out a “targeted” plan to return and shoot an employee in the head. Victor Villanueva, 28, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder for the October shooting. On Oct. 28 just before […]
Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
8newsnow.com
Man kills ex-wife's new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night
In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife's brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points …. In...
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m. According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision. The officials...
Arrest made in fatal northwest valley stabbing
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man and charged him with the stabbing death of another man outside a northwest valley business last month. Christopher Freitas faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Lockdown on Clark High School lifted after Las Vegas police investigate gunshots nearby
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark High School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday morning after gunfire was heard in the area, according to Las Vegas police. The lockdown was lifted later in the morning. Police were investigating reports of gunfire near Arville Street and Sirius Avenue, directly next to the school. “As a precaution, nearby […]
LVMPD: dead suspect was 62-year-old with a shotgun
According to a release, Officer Jahmaal Crosby fired three rounds from his rifle at Finch, striking him. Medical workers responded and attempted to save Finch's life, but he was pronounced dead.
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
8newsnow.com
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas apartment complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control. ‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, …. A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
KTNV
21-year-old pedestrian dead in fatal collision on Nellis Boulevard, near Winterwood Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Winterwood Boulevard with his father on Tuesday evening. According to Las Vegas Metro police, at approximately 8:03 p.m., evidence at the scene and witness statements...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark High School on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas high school went into lockdown Wednesday after a report of gunfire near the school, according to Clark County School District Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the gunfire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Sirius Ave,...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a fatal crash was reported in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured in the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the hit and run collision occurred at East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway. A Ford Explorer Sport...
Driver suspected of DUI faces 16 counts in a series of crashes involving 10 cars, 2 bicycles, 1 person killed
Marco Benitez, 27, is facing 16 counts for the crashes that occurred on Friday around 5:37 p.m. and is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Coroner identifies suspect fatally shot by police, and homicide victim of suspect
The Clark County coroner identified the suspect shot to death by police as 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner also identified the man Hernandez was accused of killing as 48-year-old Jano Gonzalez Blanco, who also died from multiple gunshot wounds.
8newsnow.com
Family of hit-and-run victim shares how the tragedy is now saving the lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was...
