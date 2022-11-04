ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark High School on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas high school went into lockdown Wednesday after a report of gunfire near the school, according to Clark County School District Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the gunfire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Sirius Ave,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

