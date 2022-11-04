ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Associated Press

Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

$1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed

PK 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk to light up the Las Vegas …. PK 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk to light up the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Making heart health a top priority with Intermountain …. Nurse practitioner Emily Labonte shares helpful things to keep in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Meth sales nets prison sentence for former Tahoe woman

A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
STATELINE, NV
thecentersquare.com

Nevada Corrections director forced to resign demands $1 million severance

(The Center Square) – Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels has requested nearly $1 million in taxpayer dollars as severance, the governor’s office announced. Daniels was forced to resign on Sept. 30 after the escape of an inmate from an NDOC facility. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who was...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Top Nevada races too early to call as thousands of mail ballots remain to be counted

Most of Nevada’s top races remain too early to call with tens of thousands of ballots left to count, but initial results in the state’s 2022 midterm elections slightly favor incumbent Democrats Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak. The post Top Nevada races too early to call as thousands of mail ballots remain to be counted appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark High School on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas high school went into lockdown Wednesday after a report of gunfire near the school, according to Clark County School District Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the gunfire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Sirius Ave,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
NEVADA STATE

