Election night in Clark County, Nevada — PHOTOS
The first ballots arrive as rain pours down at Clark County Election Department headquarters. Election workers go about their tasks as media members look on.
Tens of thousands of votes need to be counted in Nevada: What does the process look like?
UPDATE: As of Wednesday afternoon the mail drop boxes at election day polling places received approximately 56,900 mail ballots from Clark County voters. Joe Gloria Clark County registrar will provide more details on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. to the media. Clark County added 14,000 ballots to its vote count. In the U.S. Senate […]
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m. According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision. The officials...
8newsnow.com
Man kills ex-wife's new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night
In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife's brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points …. In...
Lockdown on Clark High School lifted after Las Vegas police investigate gunshots nearby
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark High School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday morning after gunfire was heard in the area, according to Las Vegas police. The lockdown was lifted later in the morning. Police were investigating reports of gunfire near Arville Street and Sirius Avenue, directly next to the school. “As a precaution, nearby […]
2022 Election Live Blog: Amodei wins; Judge denies effort to keep polls open late; Clark, Washoe delay count of mail ballots
The latest updates on Election Day 2022 in Nevada from the staff of The Nevada Independent. The post 2022 Election Live Blog: Amodei wins; Judge denies effort to keep polls open late; Clark, Washoe delay count of mail ballots appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
$1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed
PK 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk to light up the Las Vegas …. PK 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk to light up the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Making heart health a top priority with Intermountain …. Nurse practitioner Emily Labonte shares helpful things to keep in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Meth sales nets prison sentence for former Tahoe woman
A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
Nevada’s Clark County says ballot counting will stretch into next week
Election officials in the largest county in Nevada said Wednesday that ballot counting will continue through next week, though the majority of 2022 ballots could be counted by Friday, as the nation anxiously awaits election results for the state’s Senate seat. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said...
Votes are in, turnout was high … but we don’t know who won in Clark County
It wasn't a presidential election, but turnout this year was big in Clark County. "The dynamic has changed in Clark County with the introduction of mail," Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Tuesday night at Election Department headquarters in North Las Vegas.
thecentersquare.com
Nevada Corrections director forced to resign demands $1 million severance
(The Center Square) – Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels has requested nearly $1 million in taxpayer dollars as severance, the governor’s office announced. Daniels was forced to resign on Sept. 30 after the escape of an inmate from an NDOC facility. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who was...
Top Nevada races too early to call as thousands of mail ballots remain to be counted
Most of Nevada’s top races remain too early to call with tens of thousands of ballots left to count, but initial results in the state’s 2022 midterm elections slightly favor incumbent Democrats Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak. The post Top Nevada races too early to call as thousands of mail ballots remain to be counted appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
Election 2022: Department of Justice to monitor polls in Clark, Washoe counties
Monitors from the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division will be on the ground in two Nevada counties over the 2022 general election to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark High School on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas high school went into lockdown Wednesday after a report of gunfire near the school, according to Clark County School District Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the gunfire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Sirius Ave,...
Fox5 KVVU
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
