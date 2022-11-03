Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
The race to state continues
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After the first round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs, 22 teams in the North Alabama area survived. As teams prepare for the second round this week, there are four North Alabama teams matched up against each other. Mars Hill travels to Geraldine and Sylvania...
WAFF
Alabamians crossing state lines for Monday’s Powerball drawing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Alabamians will be driving across the state lines to try to win the largest jackpot ever for the lottery. The Powerball jackpot stands at a record $1.9 billion after it rolled over Saturday night because no ticket matched all six drawn numbers — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and red Powerball 20.
WAFF
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - O Chi Massage Spa has been ordered to cease and desist all massage-related activities by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy. The cease and desist letter sent to O Chi Massage Spa states that all massage therapy establishments need to be licensed by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy.
WAFF
American Red Cross faces shortage of volunteers as house fires increase in Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just the past couple of weeks, there have been several house fires here in the Tennessee Valley. Khris Anderson, with the Red Cross, says around this time of year, it’s no surprise. “Unfortunately every time the seasons change. We go from summer, into Fall,...
Comments / 0