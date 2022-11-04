ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgsports.com

Third Quarter Open Thread

The Georgia Bulldogs have played arguably their most complete football game since the opener against Oregon and find themselves leading 24–6 at the half over the top ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia has done a few important things extremely well. First, they have kept Tennessee’s receivers in front of them...
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a unseasonably warm morning here just outside of The Classic City as your #3/#1 Georgia Bulldogs prepare to host the #1/#2 Tennessee Volunteers — although at some point I guess we have to stop thinking of it as “unseasonable.” At any rate, it looks like this week may be the last gasp of warm weather for some time. UGA is also hosting College Gameday on campus this morning for what (from a rankings perspective, at least) may be the biggest game in Sanford Stadium history. And here’s where I’m gonna need a favor from a few of my fellow Dawgs. If you have what one might describe as a certain moral flexibility and you’ve perhaps had a few morning beverages, please get with a few like-minded individuals and do everything you can to tempt Pat McAfee away from the Gameday set with promises of downtown libations and a trip to Toppers International Showbar. I’d like to actually watch for once and I just can’t take his nonsense... so if you could keep him “occupied” from say 9 a.m. to noon, you would have my undying appreciation.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy