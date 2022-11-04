It’s a unseasonably warm morning here just outside of The Classic City as your #3/#1 Georgia Bulldogs prepare to host the #1/#2 Tennessee Volunteers — although at some point I guess we have to stop thinking of it as “unseasonable.” At any rate, it looks like this week may be the last gasp of warm weather for some time. UGA is also hosting College Gameday on campus this morning for what (from a rankings perspective, at least) may be the biggest game in Sanford Stadium history. And here’s where I’m gonna need a favor from a few of my fellow Dawgs. If you have what one might describe as a certain moral flexibility and you’ve perhaps had a few morning beverages, please get with a few like-minded individuals and do everything you can to tempt Pat McAfee away from the Gameday set with promises of downtown libations and a trip to Toppers International Showbar. I’d like to actually watch for once and I just can’t take his nonsense... so if you could keep him “occupied” from say 9 a.m. to noon, you would have my undying appreciation.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO