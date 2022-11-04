Read full article on original website
One Woman Dead in Apparent Pasco Homicide
(Pasco, WA) -- Police in Pasco say a 24-year-old woman has died of injuries she apparently sustained in an assault. This happened Sunday around 7:30am off 28th and Hopkins. The original call was for a woman found not breathing. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent with being assaulted. She was revived and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead Sunday night around 6:30pm. Pasco Detectives are now continuing with a homicide investigation. We are asking anyone with information to please call the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.
Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls
Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco
The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Sunnyside Police Chief Fired
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
Othello Fire Burns Two Homes, Displaces Families
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway as to what triggered the two blazes. Families displaced by Saturday night fires. According to the ACSO, fire units responded to a pair of homes in the 2100 block of Margaret Lane around 11 PM Saturday night. The location is in the southwest part of town.
One Dead in Single-Vehicle Accident Near Othello
A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on State Route 17 this morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the accident occurred in Adams County at around 6:45. “He was northbound on SR-17 at milepost 31 just past Othello and went off the roadway to the right and...
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
Tri-City Veterans get the Green Light
Just in time for Veterans Day, Benton County will be lighting the County Courthouse and Administration Building the color green as a part of Operation Green Light. The effort is a new, national collaborative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face on a daily basis. Additionally, the initiative works to highlight the resources that are available to assist veterans at home, statewide and even nationally.
