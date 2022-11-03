Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Ignatius Football Find Out Playoff Opponents
When the Sacred Heart Cathedral Fightin’ Irish lost a penalty-filled affair to St. Francis on Oct. 7, postgame conversations focused on hopes for a second shot at the Lancers. They’ll get that shot on Friday night. The Fightin’ Irish are the seventh seed in the Central Coast Section...
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Wins Gil Haskell Trophy, Secures Playoff Berth and Eliminates Riordan
After reeling in a 28-yard touchdown pass with a defender draped all over him, St. Ignatius wide receiver Moe Barnum drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for his high-stepping celebration, a rare break from the discipline that the Wildcats preach. The exuberance was warranted. Barnum’s catch gave the Wildcats a 28-0...
Stanford star taking women's college hoops sky high
PALO ALTO -- Fran Belibi joined an exclusive club when she dunked in the NCAA Tournament last season.While she was just the third woman ever to do it in the tournament and eighth overall in college history, the Stanford forward knows there will be more to come soon."There are definitely more girls coming up who can play above the rim," Belibi said.Her historic dunk capped off a great basketball play where she had a block on one end and then finished it off with the one-handed slam. Belibi, who has dunked three times in college, knows there are others already in college...
Oakland A's Hopes to Build a Las Vegas Strip Ballpark Hit a Wall
Las Vegas has opened its arms wide to bring major league professional sports teams to Sin City, first with the arrival of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and then with the National Football League's Raiders in 2020. The Las Vegas Raiders benefited from $750 million in...
Eater
It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year
Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
UC top nine percent letters cause division
Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
Eater
‘A Party of Parties’: Black Star Pirate BBQ Is Going Out In Style With New Orleans Jazz Funeral
Fans of Richmond’s popular Black Star Pirate BBQ were surprised at the sudden announcement that Black Star Pirate BBQ would close at the end of November. The restaurant became a favorite of many who discovered the restaurant — and its brisket and ribs — housed in its unique location at the Point San Pablo Harbor during the pandemic. And while most restaurant closures can be a sad occasion for both the owner and customers, chef Tony Carracci hopes to send off his restaurant in style: with a New Orleans-style jazz funeral on its last day, November 27. “I just thought it was appropriate; it’s a funeral and a party all at the same time,” Carracci says. “I want to get everybody involved and just make it a really special day.”
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
sunset.com
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring
Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow, possibility of thundersnow
SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm will bring rain, cold weather and dangerous beach conditions with it
OAKLAND calif., - People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company
Ruins of the Albion Ale and Porter BreweryAlbion Brewery/ Wikipedia. The Albion Brewery often referred to as the Albion Ale And Porter Brewing Company and the Albion Castle was a former brewery in San Francisco, California. Approximately from 1875 to 1919, it was in use.
Paradise Post
More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming
A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's remains have been found
OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
Rainy weekend begins, rainfall could last through Tuesday
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Rainfall overnight kicked off what could be four days of rain across the San Francisco Bay Area, according to KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen.Heggen said that on Saturday, showers will move north-to-south across the Bay Area in the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service forecasted highs in the upper 50s to the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds were expected to reach speeds around 10 to 15 mph and west winds up to 20 mph."Very light rain with this round, likely less than a tenth of an inch for most...
