sfstandard.com

Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Ignatius Football Find Out Playoff Opponents

When the Sacred Heart Cathedral Fightin’ Irish lost a penalty-filled affair to St. Francis on Oct. 7, postgame conversations focused on hopes for a second shot at the Lancers. They’ll get that shot on Friday night. The Fightin’ Irish are the seventh seed in the Central Coast Section...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stanford star taking women's college hoops sky high

PALO ALTO -- Fran Belibi joined an exclusive club when she dunked in the NCAA Tournament last season.While she was just the third woman ever to do it in the tournament and eighth overall in college history, the Stanford forward knows there will be more to come soon."There are definitely more girls coming up who can play above the rim," Belibi said.Her historic dunk capped off a great basketball play where she had a block on one end and then finished it off with the one-handed slam. Belibi, who has dunked three times in college, knows there are others already in college...
STANFORD, CA
Eater

It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year

Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
LOS GATOS, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

UC top nine percent letters cause division

Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Eater

‘A Party of Parties’: Black Star Pirate BBQ Is Going Out In Style With New Orleans Jazz Funeral

Fans of Richmond’s popular Black Star Pirate BBQ were surprised at the sudden announcement that Black Star Pirate BBQ would close at the end of November. The restaurant became a favorite of many who discovered the restaurant — and its brisket and ribs — housed in its unique location at the Point San Pablo Harbor during the pandemic. And while most restaurant closures can be a sad occasion for both the owner and customers, chef Tony Carracci hopes to send off his restaurant in style: with a New Orleans-style jazz funeral on its last day, November 27. “I just thought it was appropriate; it’s a funeral and a party all at the same time,” Carracci says. “I want to get everybody involved and just make it a really special day.”
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
mercisf.com

Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area

With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sunset.com

This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring

Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow, possibility of thundersnow

SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday  -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
Paradise Post

More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming

A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe's remains have been found

OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rainy weekend begins, rainfall could last through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Rainfall overnight kicked off what could be four days of rain across the San Francisco Bay Area, according to KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen.Heggen said that on Saturday, showers will move north-to-south across the Bay Area in the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service forecasted highs in the upper 50s to the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds were expected to reach speeds around 10 to 15 mph and west winds up to 20 mph."Very light rain with this round, likely less than a tenth of an inch for most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

