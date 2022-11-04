ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: I’m Getting $165K in Child Support. Do I Pay Down My Kids’ Loans?

I will be getting nearly $165,000 in child support arrears from my former husband. I have two kids in college. (Dad doesn’t contribute.) We’ve taken out private student loans to pay for their college tuition. Should I pay toward the loans, or should I invest in something yielding a higher interest rate than their loan interest? I am currently paying all the interest, so as not to compound their loan amounts. I do intend to use part of a yearly bonus to pay off some of the loans as well.
Daily Mail

This is what the Fed's interest rate hike means for you: Average mortgage payments will spike by more than $200 and buying a car or carrying a credit card balance will also hit you in the pocket - but savings accounts could offer returns of 2.4%

Americans are going to see yet another blow to their wallets after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth-time in a row on Wednesday. The central bank has acted aggressively in bumping interest rates this year after leaving them at near zero through the...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

5.5 million student-loan borrowers will struggle to restart payments in January, a consumer watchdog finds — but a third of them could have their balances completely wiped out if Biden's debt cancellation plan goes through

The CFPB said that 5.5 million student-loan borrowers could struggle to repay debt in January. But one-third of them could have their balances completely wiped out from Biden's debt relief plan. The plan is currently on hold until the 8th Circuit makes a decision on its legality. Millions of student-loan...
consumerfinance.gov

Office of Research blog: Update on student loan borrowers during payment suspension

In April, we released a report on the credit health of student loan borrowers during the pandemic and identified the types of borrowers who may struggle when the federal payment suspension ends. Since that report was released, inflation has risen and delinquencies and balances have increased for consumers across credit products. These developments may signal or contribute to potential payment difficulties for borrowers going forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy