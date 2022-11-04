Read full article on original website
What is a good credit rating and why does it matter? How to improve your credit score.
From a mortgage loan to a credit card, a good credit score matters. Here's what to do to get a high number.
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
Dear Penny: I’m Getting $165K in Child Support. Do I Pay Down My Kids’ Loans?
I will be getting nearly $165,000 in child support arrears from my former husband. I have two kids in college. (Dad doesn’t contribute.) We’ve taken out private student loans to pay for their college tuition. Should I pay toward the loans, or should I invest in something yielding a higher interest rate than their loan interest? I am currently paying all the interest, so as not to compound their loan amounts. I do intend to use part of a yearly bonus to pay off some of the loans as well.
WALA-TV FOX10
For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills
InvestigateTV - Americans pay $120 billion in credit card interest and fees each year according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is roughly $1,000 per year for every American household. Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, said you should look at your statement each month, and see how much...
This is what the Fed's interest rate hike means for you: Average mortgage payments will spike by more than $200 and buying a car or carrying a credit card balance will also hit you in the pocket - but savings accounts could offer returns of 2.4%
Americans are going to see yet another blow to their wallets after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth-time in a row on Wednesday. The central bank has acted aggressively in bumping interest rates this year after leaving them at near zero through the...
Business Insider
My wife and I paid off $20,000 of student loans and car debt in 18 months thanks to a few smart tactics
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My wife and I had about...
5.5 million student-loan borrowers will struggle to restart payments in January, a consumer watchdog finds — but a third of them could have their balances completely wiped out if Biden's debt cancellation plan goes through
The CFPB said that 5.5 million student-loan borrowers could struggle to repay debt in January. But one-third of them could have their balances completely wiped out from Biden's debt relief plan. The plan is currently on hold until the 8th Circuit makes a decision on its legality. Millions of student-loan...
Does Carrying a Small Credit Card Balance Really Help Your Credit Score?
You probably know that paying down debt is good for your credit score. But there’s a persistent myth about credit card balances and credit scores. Some people say that carrying a small balance from month to month somehow helps your credit score. The idea that carrying a balance helps...
consumerfinance.gov
Office of Research blog: Update on student loan borrowers during payment suspension
In April, we released a report on the credit health of student loan borrowers during the pandemic and identified the types of borrowers who may struggle when the federal payment suspension ends. Since that report was released, inflation has risen and delinquencies and balances have increased for consumers across credit products. These developments may signal or contribute to potential payment difficulties for borrowers going forward.
