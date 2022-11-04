Read full article on original website
Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
Versailles volleyball headed back to state tournament
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - After seeing the season end in a regional final the last three years, Versailles volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after winning a regional title Saturday. The Tigers are one of three area teams who will be at the Nutter Center Thursday, along with...
Thriving Dayton pizzeria plots new Miami Valley location
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local Dayton favorite pizza spot will be opening a fourth location next summer. The project will create new jobs and provide another dining option. Old Scratch Pizza will set up shop in the former Troy Fire Department at 19 E. Race St. Eric...
Miami Townships holds fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Miami Township will be hosting its fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Residents will have the opportunity to show off their holiday style by decorating their homes. Judges will travel to each home that enters on Thursday, December 8 to choose the best display. The deadline...
Central State unveils new Honors Residence Hall
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University cut a ceremonial ribbon in celebration of its new Honors Residence Hall. The $15 million, 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a computer lab, student collaborative spaces, tutoring areas, vending area, laundry facility, and the administrative offices for the Honors College. Dr. Jack Thomas, president...
10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 10th annual AcadeCon is back in Dayton this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6. The RPG Academy podcast Faculty and Friends are hosting the 10th annual event, a gaming convention where everyone is welcome and having fun is the main objective.
Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
Whaley making campaign stops in Springfield and Dayton today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will spend the last several days of the general election campaign traveling across the state to meet with voters. The Whaley campaign will attend two canvass kick offs on Saturday. According to the campaign, the first stop is scheduled at 12...
MCCFA announces Hard Rock Hotels brand coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority released a statement on Friday evening, announcing the implementation of the Hard Rock Hotels brand into the recently closed Radisson Hotel, attached to the Dayton Convention Center. “The MCCFA and business leaders are looking forward to continued collaboration with LW...
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
UPDATE: Police investigating shooting at E Third St. and Jefferson St.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews were called to a scene at E Third St and Jefferson St on Friday afternoon around 3:31 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a suspect was shot and that crews found the victim at the RTA Hub in downtown Dayton.
Montgomery County Auditor finds pricing issues at 15 local Dollar General stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Consumers should exercise caution, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, after 15 nearby Dollar General stores failed pricing inspections earlier this week. On Thursday and Friday, inspectors from the Auditor's office performed price verification tests at 18 of the county's 30 Dollar General shops,...
November: Diabetes Awareness Month
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Improving your health and wellness will be the focus of two events taking place on Saturday . November is Diabetes Awareness month and Diabetes Dayton hosted two events. The Blue Circle 5K/10K walk/run followed by the Wellness and Diabetes Expo were held at the Mandalay Banquet Center in Moraine.
Residents react to pricing issues at local dollar stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, 15 out of 18 Dollar General stores failed their pricing inspections this week. The Montgomery County Auditor completed those tests and discovered some stores made pricing errors. The price verification tests are completed by the county's auditor office...
SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center accepting new patients
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to a statement from the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center, they are now taking on new clients who are in need of their veterinarian services. “The best plan for your pet is to have a relationship with a veterinarian,” said SICSA President & CEO...
5 local men sentenced to prison for roles in methamphetamine ring
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, November 4, five individuals were given prison sentences in U.S. District Court for their participation in a narcotics trafficking ring that supplied large quantities of methamphetamine to the greater Dayton area. These five individuals include:. - 26-year-old Justus Ruby of Englewood, received 78 months...
Election Day deadlines as the big day approaches
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s the final countdown, Election Day is four days away. “I came down here to vote,” said Genella Bailey. One by one people are casting their ballots. Bailey is making sure her voice is heard. “I think it’s important for people to come...
