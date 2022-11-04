ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 8

Annie
3d ago

So because Juwan slapped another coach, you blame Michigan for the "assaults" by Michigan State players on 2 Michigan players resulting in a concusion, cuts on the face and a broken nose. You ate pathetic!!!!

Reply(1)
8
S. J.
1d ago

the player from Michigan should have just enjoyed his win 🏆 but NO he and another player wanted to go there with msu players while feelings were high he should have not been over the just as much his fault but not for putting hands on. him was right but they kick out the game move on.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1

Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Discussion: Can Michigan realistically return to the CFP this year?

The first CFP rankings were released this week and I, like many of you when you saw the Michigan Wolverines at No. 5, was shocked yet not surprised. Of course the Committee would need Michigan to pass the Ohio State test before even considering them in the top-4. Then when people started defending Clemson over Michigan, it was brought up that Michigan’s lone strong win came against Penn State. That sounds much like our rival that’s three spots ahead, but who am I to truly know the inner workings of the committee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced

It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy