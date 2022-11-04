Read full article on original website
Annie
3d ago
So because Juwan slapped another coach, you blame Michigan for the "assaults" by Michigan State players on 2 Michigan players resulting in a concusion, cuts on the face and a broken nose. You ate pathetic!!!!
S. J.
1d ago
the player from Michigan should have just enjoyed his win 🏆 but NO he and another player wanted to go there with msu players while feelings were high he should have not been over the just as much his fault but not for putting hands on. him was right but they kick out the game move on.
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Continues To Roll
The fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines have been rolling as of late.
Kickoff time, TV announced for Michigan-Nebraska football game
Michigan returned home to Ann Arbor early Sunday morning with a smile on its face after dismantling Rutgers, and now it knows when it will play next. Kickoff time for the Wolverines’ game next Saturday, Nov. 12, against Nebraska has been set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on ABC, it was announced late Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Mel Tucker shows, again, why he's the right head coach for Michigan State football
The Spartans came together in adversity and pulled off a big upset victory on the road...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: Can Michigan realistically return to the CFP this year?
The first CFP rankings were released this week and I, like many of you when you saw the Michigan Wolverines at No. 5, was shocked yet not surprised. Of course the Committee would need Michigan to pass the Ohio State test before even considering them in the top-4. Then when people started defending Clemson over Michigan, it was brought up that Michigan’s lone strong win came against Penn State. That sounds much like our rival that’s three spots ahead, but who am I to truly know the inner workings of the committee.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced
It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
Michigan Football: 5 predictions for Wolverines against Rutgers
Michigan football hits the road this week and here are five predictions for the Wolverines against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Much of the talk this week has been about what happened after Michigan football’s win over Michigan State, instead of what happened on the field. There was more uproar...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Post-MSU Crystal Balls, Jadyn Davis timeline
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss Crystal...
wcsx.com
‘My Weekend as a Michigan State Spartan in Ann Arbor’ – Barstool’s Hilarious Take
We know that Michigan and Michigan State are nationally known for their rivalry. Now, Barstool Sports recently took a trip to Ann Arbor to find out, as they put it, “Why are Michigan fans the worst?” Don’t kill the messenger, okay? Really, though, it’s a fun video about this guy’s trip to Ann Arbor dressed from head-to-toe in Spartan gear.
Detroit News
With Emoni Bates, other 'through-the-roof' talents, Eastern Michigan may solve puzzle
Ypsilanti — There's been a major upgrade in talent with the Eastern Michigan men's basketball team, but that doesn't mean all the pieces of the puzzle are going to fit together seamlessly. That said, it sure beats having to deal with missing pieces. "That's what coaching's all about. That's...
Maize n Brew
Projecting starting lineup, rotation for Michigan men’s basketball to begin the 2022-23 season
College basketball is nearly upon us. Michigan’s season technically begins tonight with an exhibition game against Ferris State, but the regular season begins on Monday with a home contest against Purdue Fort Wayne. With the season just around the corner, here’s what I project to be the starting lineup...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Brother Rice getting hot, beats WL Western, 30-22
Records can be deceiving. After going 3-5 during the regular season while facing a gauntlet of challenging Catholic League Central Division and non-league foes, Birmingham Brother Rice has found its footing in the Division 3 state football playoffs. Rice stymied host Walled Lake Western’s high-octane offense, which had been averaging...
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
