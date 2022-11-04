The first CFP rankings were released this week and I, like many of you when you saw the Michigan Wolverines at No. 5, was shocked yet not surprised. Of course the Committee would need Michigan to pass the Ohio State test before even considering them in the top-4. Then when people started defending Clemson over Michigan, it was brought up that Michigan’s lone strong win came against Penn State. That sounds much like our rival that’s three spots ahead, but who am I to truly know the inner workings of the committee.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO